Dwayne Johnson Ditches The Rock For Acting Glory In “The Smashing Machine”

Dwayne Johnson delivers the most transformative and emotionally raw performance of his career in “The Smashing Machine,” a gritty look at MMA legend Mark Kerr’s turbulent rise and struggles.

The Smashing Machine is the latest A24 film, directed by Benny Safdie (Good Time, Uncut Gems), and starring Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Ryan Bader, Bas Rutten and more.

The Smashing Machine tells the turbulent story of Mark Kerr, one of the most dominant MMA fighters of the late 1990s. Instead of covering his entire life, Safdie focuses on the years between 1997 and 2000, when Kerr was an active fighter in Japan’s PRIDE FC organization. In addition to capturing Kerr’s competitive nature and select fights from his career, the film explores the fragility of his personal life and his struggles outside the ring.

The Smashing Machine is a deep character study of Mark Kerr — the man, the warrior, and the individual grappling with harmful addictions that nearly placed him on the path to self-destruction. I found the film both thoughtful and informative, highlighting Kerr’s fighting spirit, the pressure he put on himself to win, and the complex relationship he had with his girlfriend, Dawn. By capturing a focused period of his life, the film does an earnest job juxtaposing Kerr’s warrior-like mindset with his gentle spirit outside the ring.

Throughout its two-hour, three-minute runtime, the film delves into heavy themes such as resilience, vulnerability, love and co-dependency. It also exposing the darker inner workings of the early MMA industry. Rather than relying solely on the feel-good clichés common to many sports biopics, the film is unafraid to get downright ugly at times. From the toxicity of his romantic relationship to the painful toll of his fight career and the addiction that nearly killed him, The Smashing Machine unflinchingly depicts the toll these struggles took on Kerr.

In terms of performances, supporting players such as Ryan Bader (as Mark Coleman) and Bas Rutten (playing himself) serve the story well as Kerr’s close friend and fight trainer, respectively. Both have strong on-screen chemistry in their scenes with Johnson. Emily Blunt gives a standout performance as Dawn, Kerr’s girlfriend, bringing to life an on-screen dynamic with Johnson that is compassionate, complex, toxic and heartbreaking.

As for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, I thought he did an excellent job portraying Mark Kerr. As a longtime fan of Johnson’s work as a wrestler, entertainer and Hollywood action star, I found this to be the most challenging acting role of his career. Johnson rises to the occasion, immersing himself in the character with emotion, nuance, depth and vulnerability. He exudes Kerr’s fighting style, mannerisms, and soft-spoken vocal inflections. Johnson reportedly gained 30 pounds of muscle for the role, and this effort — combined with the exceptional prosthetic work of the makeup team — showcases the dedication of Johnson and the production to authentically bringing Kerr to the screen.

In terms of direction, Benny Safdie delivers an up-close and personal look into the tumultuous world of Mark Kerr. He combines careful direction with the unflinching, handheld-style camerawork of cinematographer Maceo Bishop to create a unique visual aesthetic. The fight sequences feel raw and unpolished rather than overly stylized, adding a sense of realism throughout. Rounding out the film’s strong production is the quiet, jazz-influenced score by Nala Sinephro, which complements the chaos of Kerr’s life.

On the critical side, the film’s pacing is occasionally uneven due to recurring moments of melodrama. Additionally, the editing sometimes lacks the polish seen in other films in the genre. That said, one could argue the film intentionally mirrors the natural “ebbs and flows” of the 2002 documentary on Kerr on which it is largely based.

Overall, I found The Smashing Machine to be a straightforward yet thoughtful and introspective film. Backed by strong performances and a commitment to character authenticity, it offers an honest and moving portrait of Mark Kerr. While it may not carry the cinematic weight of more recent sports biopics like 2023’s The Iron Claw, it succeeds in providing an open and heartfelt portrait of an MMA legend.

The Smashing Machine is showing in theaters everywhere and comes highly recommended for fans of Mark Kerr, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson or the sport of MMA in general.

Rating: 4 out of 5.