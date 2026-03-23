New edition reviewNew Edition Proves They’re Still the Greatest Group Alive in Philly ShowNew edition review

Many people were up in arms when Jermaine Dupri declared that New Edition was the greatest recording group of all time— and the New Edition Way Tour in Philly on Sunday, March 16, is proof that he wasn’t wrong.

By 7:33 p.m., the message was already clear inside Philadelphia’s Liacouras Center.

Brooke Payne stepped out first, not to perform, but to remind the crowd what they were witnessing — urging fans to push New Edition into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. It felt less like a speech and more like a charge. Minutes later, the stage rose, and there they were.

New Edition, dressed in bright red, emerged alongside Toni Braxton and Boyz II Men for “We Going Out Tonight,” instantly turning the arena into a full-scale celebration. The energy didn’t dip — it expanded.

“Motown Philly” hit next, with Michael Bivins joining Boyz II Men as the hometown crowd snapped into formation, fists pumping, voices loud. Back on their own turf, the trio didn’t just perform — they settled in. From the moment they shouted out Southwest and North Philly, it was clear this wasn’t just another stop on the tour; it was home.

Toni Braxton slid in seamlessly with “He Wasn’t Man Enough for Me,” cool and controlled, before the night shifted back to New Edition. Notably, “If It Isn’t Love” was performed by five — Bobby Brown absent — but not forgotten. The group paused for a full roll call, each member named, including Bobby, reinforcing that even in the absence from the stage, the unit remains intact.

From there, New Edition locked into a groove: “You’re Not My Kind of Girl,” “Hit Me Off,” and “NE Heartbreak,” delivered with precision. Johnny Gill made a point to remind the crowd that Boyz II Men were home in Philly — and the torch passed naturally.

Boyz II Men slowed the room down with “Please Don’t Go,” then built it back up with “Uhh Ahh” and “Four Seasons of Loneliness,” leaning into the emotional core that made them legends.

Toni returned, bending eras together with “How High” layered into Faith Evans’ “Love Like This,” then easing into “Breathe” and “How Many Ways,” her voice still as textured as ever.

Johnny Gill took a solo turn with “Fairweather Friend,” before Bobby Brown shifted the energy entirely. Backed by Bell Biv DeVoe, he tore into “Don’t Be Cruel” with a measured but still electric presence. BBD kept the momentum going with “Do Me Baby” and “When Will I See You Smile Again,” turning nostalgia into a full-body experience.

Ralph Tresvant brought it back to vulnerability with “Do What I Gotta Do,” backed by Boyz II Men, while Toni delivered one of the night’s most talked-about moments with “Just Be a Man About It,” cutting the music mid-song to punctuate the drama with a defiant gesture that had the crowd roaring.

Then, she paused.

Braxton thanked the audience for sustaining her “job” and opened up about her battle with lupus, admitting she once feared returning to the stage. She credited Johnny Gill for pushing her to take the leap, telling her not to be afraid. She then honored her late sister, Traci Braxton — whose passing anniversary fell on March 12 — before performing “Breathe Again,” with Boyz II Men behind her. It was tender, personal, and still powerful.

After intermission, the second half leaned into star power and stamina.

Bobby Brown returned with “Roni,” while Ralph Tresvant reminded everyone why “Sensitivity” still resonates. Johnny Gill flexed his LSG era with “My Body,” then took “My, My, My” into the crowd, blurring the line between stage and audience.

Toni reappeared in a striking all-black look — gangsta hat, satin gloves, dancers in white tux tops — gliding through “Long As I Live,” briefly weaving in “Step in the Name of Love,” before elevating the spectacle with “Unbreak My Heart” and a dramatic “Spanish Guitar” moment complete with a white Pegasus visual.

New Edition regrouped for “Can You Stand the Rain,” bringing Boyz II Men back out, while Michael Bivins paused to give context — reminding the crowd this wasn’t just a show, it was history in motion.

Boyz II Men answered with “Water Runs Dry” and “On Bended Knee,” before New Edition returned with deep cut “Friends,” sliding into “Mr. Telephone Man,” “Candy Girl,” and “Cool It Now” like a victory lap decades in the making.

The finale was layered. “One Sweet Day” turned the crowd into a choir. “End of the Road” brought the emotion — and then the moment: Michael McCary, back with Boyz II Men, sealing a reunion that felt both overdue and right on time.

From there, it was pure celebration. Johnny Gill’s “Rub You the Right Way” merged generations onstage, while Bobby Brown closed strong with “Every Little Step” and “My Prerogative,” backed fully by New Edition. And just when it felt like it couldn’t go higher, both Boyz II Men and BBD jumped in to ignite “Poison,” sending the arena into one last synchronized frenzy.

New Edition has spent decades navigating fame, fallout, and reunion. But on this tour — with friends, family, and full-circle moments leading the way — they didn’t just revisit greatness.

They proved it with one of the greatest concerts ever.