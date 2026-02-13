Ras Kass Drops “Leopard Eats Face” Album With Ab-Soul, Inspectah Deck, Coast Contra & More

Ras Kass returns with “Leopard Eats Face,” a feature-heavy Hip-Hop statement blending everything he is in one great project.

AllHipHop caught up with a certified lyricist as he gears up for his latest release. True to form, Ras Kass kept it raw, reflective and razor sharp while breaking down the making of Leopard Eats Face, his upcoming project that blends elite lyricism with dynamic production.

AllHipHop: AllHipHop is here with a legend. Tell us your name, sir.

Ras Kass: State my name, gangster. My name is Ras Kass. California.

AllHipHop: Tell us about your new album.

Ras Kass: The name of the album is called Leopard Eats Face. I think it’s 14 songs, one interlude, and we added an additional song on the digital. The digital song is called “Mapogo Lions,” which is the song on Dave Chappelle’s newest Netflix special. It’s the theme song that he comes out on. So we added that as a bonus.

AllHipHop: When does it drop?

Ras Kass: Album drops today. ASAP.

AllHipHop: Who’s on it?

Ras Kass: Man, the people on this album… I would be remiss, man. I’m gonna forget to mention people. The Mechanics produced on it, The Beat Miners produced on it. I am forgetting a lot of producers. I’m sorry, you guys. Obviously, I got my family. Coast Contra’s on there with Inspectah Deck. We did one for the city. Me and Ab-Soul got one. That’s crazy. Salute to TDE. Me and Trad got an ill record on there. I’m forgetting so many people, man. It’s a plethora. I didn’t want to have a million features, but the people that are on there are supposed to be on those records and they took the records up a level. So I’m sorry for all the people I didn’t mention, but a lot of cool people.

AllHipHop: It’s great to hear lyricism and beats in harmony, not just lyrics or not just beats. Talk about that.

Ras Kass: This record for me, I was just feeling some type of way. I was actually trying to create a different album at the time. At some point what I realized I was making was not this album called 13th Grade. One day it hit me and I was like, fire is hot, water is wet, and leopard eats face. So I just decided I was going to try to convey that.

The title track sets the tone immediately.

Ras Kass: The title song is the first song on the album. Once I pinpointed where I was going, the rest of it just fell into place. I’m really blessed that the production… it’s an MC’s album. But I think we have quote unquote normal people records or common rap community records. There’s some easy listening and some dope records and some West Coast records, but I think it’s overall just a dope Hip-Hop album. I think it’s well-rounded and I’m really excited for people to hear it.

He also teased a record that might surprise longtime listeners.

Ras Kass: I have a song called “Miss Me Yet” with the amazing Timothy Bloom. I think he won two Grammys. It’s kind of nice when girls are like, “Oh, I like that song.” Because they never tell me that. They’re always like, “You’re a nice looking dude. Why you hate the women?” And always talk about all this angry Black man stuff. I’m like, “I don’t know. That’s who I am.” But we got a couple of songs that aren’t contrived. I’m glad that we were able to marry really cool production that runs the spectrum of what I enjoy, from super West Coast to the most underground backpack. We even got a drill baseline record. It’s called “Hit List,” which is actually my ode to The Notorious B.I.G..

“Hit List” is currently leading the charge.

Ras Kass: “Hit List” is one of my favorites. That’s the single that’s out now. My man Gifted Glitch shot the video. The video’s ill. Who’s the only one that can hang from a blue Louis Vuitton Gucci rag and spit bars? That’s the answer.

With Leopard Eats Face, Ras Kass is not chasing trends. From underground grit to Grammy collaborations, the California veteran sounds energized. He laughs about perception and embraces the “angry Black man” tag with a wink.

For those craving substance without sacrificing sound, this is your album.

Photo Credit: Chollette