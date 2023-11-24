Busta Rhymes, DaBaby, T-Pain Go “Big Everything” On Creative New Video

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Busta Rhymes and DaBaby trade bars over a classic Bun B beat that lets T-Pain croon effortlessly over the hook.

Busta Rhymes is back. He joins forces with T-Pain and his Southern A-Alike, DaBaby for “Big Everything.”

Also, check out the original. That time Bun-B, Pimp C, Z-Ro and Young Jeezy formed like Voltron.

Busta Rhymes, whose real name is Trevor George Smith Jr., is a legendary American rapper, actor, and record producer. Born on May 20, 1972, in Brooklyn, New York, he rose to prominence in the 1990s as a dynamic and influential figure in the hip-hop scene. With his distinctive rapid-fire delivery, charismatic stage presence, and innovative music videos, Busta Rhymes became a trailblazer in the genre.

Busta also dropped a new album:

He gained early recognition as a member of the hip-hop group Leaders of the New School before embarking on a highly successful solo career. Throughout his career, Busta Rhymes has released numerous acclaimed albums, including “The Coming,” “When Disaster Strikes…,” and “Extinction Level Event: The Final World Front.” His hits like “Woo-Hah!! Got You All in Check,” “Dangerous,” and “Break Ya Neck” are iconic in hip-hop history.

Busta Rhymes is known not only for his remarkable lyrical prowess but also for his collaborations with a wide range of artists, transcending genres and pushing creative boundaries. His contributions to the world of music have earned him multiple Grammy nominations and a well-deserved place among the greatest hip-hop artists of all time.

Beyond his music career, Busta Rhymes has ventured into acting, appearing in films like “Higher Learning” and “Shaft.” His enduring impact on hip-hop and his ability to evolve with the times continue to solidify his status as an enduring and influential figure in the world of entertainment.