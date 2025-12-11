Clipse Returned With Powerful “P.O.V.” Visual Ahead Of Grammy Showdown

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Clipse unleashed their new “P.O.V.” video with Tyler, The Creator as momentum for their Grammy-nominated album continues to surge heading into awards season.

Clipse stormed back into the spotlight Wednesday with the release of the new video for “P.O.V.” featuring Tyler, The Creator, a vivid contrast to the quiet winter morning that preceded it. The visual arrives just weeks before the duo heads into the 68th annual Grammys, where their album Let God Sort Em Out is up for Album of the Year and Best Rap Album, fueling the already blazing momentum behind their celebrated return.

Directed by Cole Bennett, “P.O.V.” stands out as a defining moment from the project, continuing a run of striking visuals that helped reestablish Clipse as one of Hip-Hop’s most commanding acts. It marks the fifth official video from the album, following “F.I.C.O.” with Stove God Cooks, “So Be It,” the Grammy-nominated “Chains And Whips” with Kendrick Lamar and “The Birds Don’t Sing” featuring John Legend.

Executive-produced by Pharrell Williams, the album unites a heavyweight roster including Kendrick Lamar, Tyler, The Creator, Nas, John Legend, Ab-Liva, Stove God Cooks and others. With “P.O.V.” now adding fresh heat to an already blazing season, Clipse enter the Grammys not just as nominees but as artists fully reclaiming their place in Hip-Hop’s upper tier.