Detroit’s Ashwin Gane Unleashes ‘Twilight Tales’ & Redefines Trap Music

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Ashwin Gane delivers more than beats with Twilight Tales. He’s building a cinematic trap empire.

Ashwin Gane isn’t just releasing music. He’s engineering worlds. The Detroit-born, Indian-American phenom is stepping into the spotlight with Twilight Tales, an orchestral trap odyssey set to drop August 1, signaling his arrival as one of the boldest new voices in the genre.

With more than 6.5 million streams, 5 million video views, and a growing fanbase that’s packing out venues, Ashwin’s doing it all without a major label, industry co-sign or compromise.

“This isn’t just an EP,” Gane tells AllHipHop. “Every track is a chapter. Every lyric is a strategy. It’s a blueprint for survival in a cold world.”

He’s got 808s fused with haunting pianos, ghostlike choirs and auteur-level visuals – Christopher Nolan vibes. Twilight Tales isn’t just an EP. It’s a full-blown cinematic anthology in 10 parts. Each track builds on the previous track.

“I made this for those who lead quietly and win loudly,” he said.

Leading the charge is “Leeches,” a gut-punch of a single that dissects betrayal with bone-chilling precision. The music video, which racked up over 160,000 views in 10 days, looks more like a short film than your average trap visual. “Energy” has over a million views on YouTube. The EP includes the Billboard-charting “Regret It”, unreleased heaters like “Drowning” and “All Away,” and two cinematic remixes that push the boundaries of production and emotion.

If the music wasn’t enough, Ashwin is taking Twilight Tales to the people. He’s currently hitting Texas and Oklahoma on Phora’s Yours Truly: Texas Takeover Tour with dates in El Paso, Houston, San Antonio, Austin, OKC, and Dallas. And on August 16-17, he returns home for Ashwin Gane Presents Dream Cruise, an immersive live experience in Detroit.

And his reach is only growing. This fall, Gane will bring his cinematic trap saga to the NFL and NBA with scheduled halftime performances at the Chargers’ SoFi Stadium and the Clippers’ Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.

Ashwin co-created Twilight Tales with Grammy-winning writer Poo Bear and R&B disruptor Justin Love.

He calls it “Mythic Trap,” a new genre altogether. With roots in Detroit and cultural bloodlines that stretch to South Asia, Ashwin Gane is positioning himself not just as a cultural architect.

Ashwin Gane is offering listeners a full cinematic experience, one chapter at a time.

Twilight Tales drops August 1 on all platforms. Pre-save it here.

Follow Ashwin on Instagram: @AshwinGane