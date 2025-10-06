Hips Rocc and the Rise of Savvy Sav: From Crenshaw and Slauson to the Main Stage

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Savvy Sav returns with “Hips Rocc,” a vibrant collab with SKG that celebrates unity, ambition, and LA culture.

Savvy Sav is making noise again this time with the drop of “Hips Rocc,” a fresh visual collaboration with longtime Crenshaw collaborator SKG. Directed by Romeo Visuals and Helecia Choyce, the video tells more than just a story of a track; it reflects a movement.

Set against the backdrop of a lively club scene, “Hips Rocc” pulses with energy, unity, and confidence. It’s more than a party anthem, it’s a statement from two artists who know the streets they represent. Savvy’s story began in Houston as a child, but it was Crenshaw that shaped his grind as a teenager. He started from the pavement, selling CDs by hand, growing a fanbase with nothing but hustle and heart. That independent grind now fuels his success as an artist, businessman, and neighborhood voice.

Often mentioned alongside Nipsey Hussle, not for imitation but for intention, Savvy Sav continues to build a legacy using music to empower and uplift. His sound? A fusion of Southern roots and West Coast realism, creating a vibe that resonates on both coasts.

Now working on his sixth studio album, Streets of LA, Savvy Sav’s journey is far from over. But with “Hips Rocc” already racking up views and generating buzz, it’s clear he’s moving with purpose and the streets are watching.

