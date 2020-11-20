Indian Trap & VivaSwan Do “Whatever It Cost”

(AllHipHop Music)
Indian Trap is the artist moniker for super-producer J2, who’s produced and remixed songs for notable artists such
as LL Cool J, Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Lil Wayne, Madonna, and more. He also co-wrote and produced Shakira’s#### single, “Dare La La La”, which was reworked and released as the official theme for the 2014 FIFA World Cup.
Now, Indian Trap reveals his latest collaboration with VivaSwan titled “Whatever It Cost.” The infectious, catchy song arrives with an array of vocal styles, pushing the boundaries of music with colorful textures in Vivaswan’s voice as he delivers a hard-hitting, empowering, unforgettable rap performance. The beat is equipped with hard-hitting tribal drums, custom 808’s, and powerful chants from the Vedic culture, sure to transport you to the jungles of South East Asia all while having your trunk rumble with unbelievable bass.
Speaking on the release, Indian Trap states, “We hope listeners hear something they’ve never heard before and this song takes them on a spiritual and musical journey. We’ve included authentic Vedic chants as well as traditional healing sounds and instruments, we hope this resonates with listeners while giving them a glimpse into our culture.”
15 years ago, J2 came up with the idea for Indian Trap: an amalgamation of diverse musical influences including traditional Indian, Hip Hop, trap, Latin, Afrobeat, world rhythms, Bollywood Punjabi sounds, and reggaeton. He states, “We have almost 2 billion Indians around the globe and not a single mainstream artist representing us, that’s why I created Indian Trap and iTrap Records for the Brown artists.”
The label follows the same blueprint as Machete Records did for Latin artists in the 2000’s, Diddy and Bad Boy Records did for Black artists, and YG/JYP Entertainment are doing today for Korean artists.