JK22 Unveils ‘Hollywood Madfocused’: A Deep Dive into His Musical Journey

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

JK22’s new album Hollywood Madfocused shows his evolution in real time. The project pulls from his life, his influences and his DJ roots, with Theo on recording and UncleFoke on production.

Rising star JK22 has released his much-anticipated album, “Hollywood Madfocused,” marking a significant milestone in his artistic journey. This project offers listeners a deeper insight into his unique style and evolution as an artist.

“Hollywood Madfocused” stands out in JK22’s discography as a narrative that connects his life experiences with his evolving sound. Known for his charismatic presence and lyrical prowess, JK22 continues to be a formidable force in the music industry, blending various musical elements seamlessly.

A key feature of the album is its DJ connection, playing a crucial role in JK22’s artistic expression. It bridges his past influences with his current musical direction, offering fans insights into the creative forces behind his work.

Recorded by Theo and produced by UncleFoke, the album is a collaborative masterpiece. Each track reflects the dedication and passion invested in its creation.

As “Hollywood Madfocused” hits the airwaves, JK22 redefines artistry in today’s dynamic music scene. This release not only highlights his talent but also promises more groundbreaking work in the future. Music fans are encouraged to explore this album and experience JK22’s magic.

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@jameskampf220?_r=1&_t=ZP-91XX2nIof8Q

Instagram: @kampf.James

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5A0knAkJ916huzaYqcHCRP?si=N3RqJGfZQSqcISRye6YnLg

United Masters: https://unitedmasters.com/m/hollywood-madfocused

Tidal: https://tidal.com/browse/album/469876606?u

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/hollywood-madfocused/1849305943