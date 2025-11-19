Rolling Out Music Launches Holiday Single With Kevin Ross

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rolling Out Music teams with Kevin Ross for a holiday release that marks the beginning of a bold new music slate for 2025.

Rolling Out Music will launch its new imprint with “This Winter”, a soulful holiday single created through a special partnership with acclaimed singer songwriter Kevin Ross in a move that signals how the platform intends to build a collaborative, creator centered ecosystem across major cultural hubs in 2025.

The release positions Ross not as a non-traditional and a strategic partner.

The debut arrives as Rolling Out prepares to expand its long standing media footprint into a full scale music vertical. After “This Winter”, the company is set to roll out a slate of original music projects, live performance events, docuseries and sync focused releases stretching across Atlanta, Detroit, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Miami and New York.

Each market will host its own blend of content and culture, reflecting the company’s ongoing mission to uplift Black creators and shift how music driven storytelling reaches communities.

The partnership with Ross serves as a preview of the imprint’s broader vision.

Instead of competing in the traditional label lane, Rolling Out Music aims to operate as a creative accelerator where artists, producers and cultural innovators collaborate through flexible arrangements shaped around impact and visibility.

The goal, according to the imprint’s positioning, is to rethink how cultural work is financed, promoted and distributed in a digital era defined by constant audience engagement and cross platform storytelling.

Rolling Out as media has spent twenty five years carving out space as a Black owned cultural, experiential and tech focused powerhouse. Lead by Munson Steed, the brand has built a national presence through digital content, immersive events and tech driven media solutions centered on elevating Black voices. That foundation has become the backbone of the new music imprint, which blends the company’s established storytelling engine with community rooted creative partnerships.

For decades, Rolling Out has helped shape conversations around identity, art, entrepreneurship and social impact.

Now the company is entering the music business with the same ethos it brings to its editorial and experiential platforms: amplify culture, empower voices and build opportunity.

With “This Winter” introducing the imprint’s philosophy through a seasoned artist whose work resonates across R&B and Hip-Hop, Rolling Out Music is signaling momentum before 2025 even begins.

As the imprint begins unveiling its lineup of releases, live showcases and docuseries, Rolling Out appears ready to fuse legacy and innovation in a way that keeps community at the center.

If “This Winter” is the spark, the year ahead looks like a wide ranging expansion that stands firmly in the company’s long running commitment to storytelling that honors culture while pushing it forward.