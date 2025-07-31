Taz Benti drops “Cheap Date” Video and 11:11 Project

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Taz Bentii is leveling up. The 20-year-old Ottawa rapper drops his debut project Eleven Eleven on July 25, and the momentum is undeniable.

Taz Bentii Sets the Stage for Breakout Year with “Eleven Eleven” Album Release and Major Collaborations

Ottawa, Canada — Rising hip hop artist Taz Bentii is poised to make waves on the national stage with the upcoming release of his debut project, Eleven Eleven, dropping July 25, 2025. At just 20 years old, the Ottawa-based rapper has emerged as one of the city’s most promising new talents, known for his rapid evolution, magnetic energy, and lyrical precision.Taz’s new video for “Cheap Date” is already gaining traction among fans and critics alike, showcasing his versatility and storytelling finesse.



Pre-save/stream Eleven Eleven: https://ffm.to/tazbentiieleveneleven

Since launching his music career just three years ago, Taz has achieved milestones many artists spend a decade chasing. His sound has resonated beyond Ottawa, leading him to record in Atlanta, New York, and Miami, and to perform on his first tour through Texas. His drive has earned him studio time with DJ Holiday, the Atlanta-based DJ known for collaborations with Gucci Mane and Meek Mill, setting the stage for Eleven Eleven to be his most polished and compelling work yet.

Earlier this year, Taz made headlines after collaborating with TV Gucci, a member of Drake’s OVO collective, further solidifying his standing as a Canadian artist on the rise. Media coverage continues to build around him, including a recent feature on CTV Ottawa.

To kick off the release, Taz will take the stage alongside fellow Ottawa talent Xav Trudeau at The 27 Club Ottawa on July 18. Following that, fans can catch him on July 20 in Toronto as part of the Riff Raff Green Apple Tour at Rivoli.

Looking ahead, Taz Bentii is set to join music executive Quincy “Big Heff” Taylor’s Streets Most Wanted Tour in September, hitting 10 cities across North America to help promote Eleven Eleven and continue expanding his reach.

Additional upcoming performances include:

HellBender Festival with Murda Beatz & Merkules – August 8–9, Niagara Falls

with & – August 8–9, Niagara Falls Yowfest – August 29, Ottawa

With momentum building and major collaborations underway, Taz Bentii continues to prove that Ottawa isn’t just a pit stop on the map—it’s the launchpad for a new generation of Canadian hip hop.

Media Contact:Quincy Taylor

heff@capitalstructureent.com