50 Cent Cracks Jokes About Stefon Diggs Losing Cardi B & The Super Bowl

50 Cent trolled Stefon Diggs after the Patriots star lost both the Super Bowl and Cardi B in the same weekend, sparking social media buzz.

50 Cent didn’t waste time clowning Stefon Diggs after the Patriots receiver had what might be the worst 24 hours in sports history. The G-Unit boss jumped on Instagram on Monday with a brutal take on Diggs losing both the Super Bowl and his girlfriend in the same weekend.

“Can you imagine waking up this morning and you done lost this b*tch and the Super Bowl,” 50 wrote. “I would tell everybody get away from me, have a drink and go back to sleep. LOL”

Diggs and the New England Patriots got crushed 29-13 by the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX on Sunday night. The veteran receiver managed just three catches for 37 yards in what many called a disappearing act on football’s biggest stage.

But the real drama started after the game when fans noticed Cardi B and Diggs had unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Screenshots circulating on social media show the couple’s digital breakup just hours after the championship loss. Sources confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that Cardi and Diggs ended their relationship “recently.”

The insider said reconciliation remains possible but noted Cardi’s focusing on her upcoming “Little Miss Drama Tour” and family while figuring out next steps.

Offset outside of Cardi's house this morning…. pic.twitter.com/FjJJ80ouMt — SweetPea (@SweetPea1636) February 10, 2026

The timing couldn’t be worse for Diggs, who’s already facing criticism for his Super Bowl performance. Patriots fans called him “invisible” during the loss, with many questioning his $96 million contract after the lackluster showing.

Cardi and Diggs started dating in October 2024 after mutual friends set them up. They went Instagram official in June 2025 and welcomed their son, nicknamed Baby Touchdown, in November.

The couple seemed solid heading into Super Bowl week, with Cardi B supporting Diggs at team events.

Diggs hinted at engagement plans during a press conference last week, saying getting Cardi a ring was “on the agenda.”

Those plans appear dead now after the couple’s social media purge and reported split.

The Patriots receiver already faced questions about his future with the team after the Super Bowl loss. Now he’s dealing with personal drama on top of professional disappointment, making 50 Cent’s roasting even more brutal.

The breakup sparked a wave of memes across social media, many centered on Offset’s reaction to his ex-wife’s breakup. Fans posted videos showing Offset looking happy about the split, portraying Cardi’s estranged husband as celebrating the news.

Cardi hasn’t publicly addressed the breakup rumors yet, but her Instagram activity speaks for itself.

She scrubbed all photos with Diggs from her account and unfollowed him completely, signaling the relationship’s end.

The split leaves Diggs single, heading into an uncertain offseason with the Patriots, who must decide whether to keep their expensive receiver after his Super Bowl struggles.