50 Cent Officially Greenlights Eminem Joint Album 

Eminem fueled excitement for a potential 50 Cent joint album, and now the G-Unit founder has confirmed a collab is on the way.

50 Cent is giving a potential joint Eminem album the go-ahead after the Detroit legend’s recent revelations about a collaborative offering.

Earlier this week, Em revealed the only obstacle to crafting a collaboration is themselves. However, he’s fully on board with the idea, if they can just get it together.

Now, the G-Unit boss is bringing the project a step closer to reality, despite his previous claims that his album-making days are over.

50 Cent confirmed he’s ready to return to the studio with Eminem, he needs to complete one major endeavor first. He took to Instagram on Thursday night (December 26) to announce the good news.

“Looks like I’ll be back in the booth after all !” he wrote. “Just gotta do this residency in Vegas first.”

Thankfully for fans of the iconic duo, “50 Cent: In Da Club,” his first ever Las Vegas residency, begins this Friday December 27 and wraps up on January 4.

Judging by his past statements, it looks likely that 50 Cent and Eminem will reunite with Dr. Dre on any potential joint album.

Back in 2023, Fif revealed he was working on new music, and claimed Slim Shady had reached out to inform him Dr. Dre was already working on the beats.

“As soon as I said that, I got a text from [Eminem] that he had already spoke to Dre, and that Dre is in there and he got some crazy stuff for me to go hear,” he explained. “This is my process: I’ll go make something, what I can find, the best music that I can put my hands on. And when I feel real good about it, I bring it to put pressure on Dre to offer me something. ‘Cause he’ll have something… He’s always had something.”