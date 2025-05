Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent wasted no time poking fun at longtime frenemy Floyd Mayweather over his $100 million defamation lawsuit against Business Insider, mocking the retired boxer’s legal battle on Instagram.

The Hip-Hop mogul posted a clip of Mayweather discussing the lawsuit and added his own commentary.

“Well that case is going nowhere because you didn’t do the deal champ,” he wrote. “He must have named the writer separately to make him have to pay his own legal team. Champ mad.”

50 Cent also questioned the strength of Mayweather’s case, suggesting it has “no legs to stand on.”

The jab came after Mayweather filed a federal lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, targeting Business Insider, its parent company Insider Inc., and reporter Daniel Geiger.

The complaint accuses the outlet of publishing a “knowingly false and defamatory” article that misrepresented Mayweather’s real estate ventures and damaged his reputation.

According to the lawsuit, Geiger “repeatedly ignored documentary proof of Mayweather’s ownership and business success, refused multiple invitations to review verified transaction records, and relied instead on unnamed sources and innuendo.” Mayweather also alleges the article was driven by “racial and political bias.”

The filing claims the story caused Mayweather emotional distress, reputational damage and financial losses, including “lost lease opportunities at his buildings” and “emergency rent-freeze concessions.” He’s seeking $100 million in damages, a formal retraction and injunctive relief.

“This lawsuit isn’t just about setting the record straight,” Mayweather’s attorney Bobby Samini explained. “it’s about holding the press accountable when they cross the line from journalism into calculated character assassination.”

Floyd Mayweather Addresses Lawsuit

Mayweather defended his decision to sue during a recent interview.

“I’m 48 years old, and I’ve never sued a media outlet,” he explained. “But the media outlets, throughout my life, have bashed me, talked bad about me, spoke bad about my family. Now, I have always been judged because of how I have presented myself when I’m promoting a fight. You cannot judge me for entertaining the people when I’m promoting a fight. Judge me for the person that you know.”

Business Insider responded to the lawsuit: “We will vigorously defend against this meritless attempt to discredit our reporting and smear our reporter.”

50 Cent has since taken down the Floyd Mayweather post, but not before stirring up plenty of attention online.