50 Cent Mocks Keefe D’s Jailhouse Tears Over Tupac Shakur Murder Allegations

Duane “Keefe D” Davis broke down from behind bars while declaring his innocence but 50 Cent found it hilarious.

50 Cent savagely mocked Keefe D on Instagram Friday (March 14) over a jailhouse interview depicting the Tupac Shakur murder suspect breaking down in tears.

The G-Unit mogul posted a clip of the interview on Instagram. 50 Cent didn’t hold back, captioning the video: “LOL KEEFIE NAH, THIS S### IS FUNNY. To me, he just ran his mouth until they came and got him. LOL.”

2Pac’s alleged killer Keefe D cries in prison for his freedom and being away from his grandkids. pic.twitter.com/rFkCgBwfKg — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) March 14, 2025

Duane Keith Davis, better known as Keefe D, remains adamant about his innocence in the 1996 killing of Hip-Hop icon Tupac Shakur.

During the ABC News interview, Keefe D broke down while discussing being separated from his grandchildren, insisting he’s been wrongfully accused.

“They got no evidence,” Keefe D claimed. “They know they don’t have nothing. Came and placed me out here, and they don’t have no gun, no car, no Keefe D, no nothing. Everybody on video but Keefe D. This is wrong.”

He further maintained he was in Los Angeles at home when the rapper was fatally wounded, claiming “20-30” individuals could vouch for his alibi.

Despite his claims, Keefe D previously admitted in interviews and his memoir Compton Street Legend that he was involved in the shooting.

Meanwhile, Keefe was recently involved in a physical altercation with another inmate at Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas.

Footage showed the men grappling and striking each other, with Keefe D seemingly putting Hamilton in a headlock.

Corrections officers reportedly used pepper spray to separate the two, and they were later physically restrained.

Keefe D has been charged with battery by a prisoner, claiming he was “just standing his ground.”