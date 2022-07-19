50 Cent Responds To Proposed Child Support Bill That Would Require Fathers To Pay For Unborn Babies

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

50 Cent spoke about a new bill launched by Republicans which would make fathers financially responsible from conception.

While 50 Cent has a penchant for using Instagram to troll his fellow celebrities or call on outstanding debts alongside promoting his many business ventures, he also utilizes it to share his opinion on issues he feels strongly about.

In the past few months alone, the G Unit boss has used the social media platform to clown Madonna, Benzino and Young Buck, a couple of former business associates, and Teairra Mari during the ongoing lawsuit. He has also questioned Megan Thee Stallions’ version of events surrounding the Tory Lane shooting incident. He has however been a fierce supporter of comedienne Mo’Nique, even casting her in one of his shows.

However, 50 Cent took to Instagram on Monday evening (Jul. 18) for matters of a more serious nature, sharing his thoughts on a new child support bill put forth by Republicans.

50 Cent posted a news report discussing the proposed bill, which, if successful, could see fathers making payments to unborn babies. The post states, “Senator says legislation would make it possible for mother to get back pay from as early as conception.”

The post goes on to explain if the bill becomes law, mothers would be entitled to “payments retroactively if paternity was not established until birth.” An amendment of this kind, “could help clear the way for a federal abortion ban.”

Fiddy is not feeling the proposed bill and expressed his thoughts plainly in the caption. “👀Ok f### this,” 50 Cent declared before adding, “i quit, 🤷🏽‍♂️”



50 Cent is a father of two boys, 24-year-old Marquise, with whom he has a strained relationship, and nine-year-old child Sire Jackson, who he shares with actress and model Daphne Joy.