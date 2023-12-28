50 Cent Shares Hilarious Response To Son Urging Him To Perform Like Travis Scott  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Travis Scott fan Sire told his father, 50 Cent, to take a leaf out of Travis Scott’s book for his upcoming performances.

Travis Scott left a lasting impression on 50 Cent’s Sire after the father and son duo pulled up to a recent concert.

The G-Unit honcho’s 11-year-old child had the time of his life at the Circus Maximus Tour stop in Jersey on Tuesday (December 27).

Fiddy shared a photo of Sire posing with Scott backstage alongside a video of the little boy rocking out to “Sicko Mode” during the show.

As his father previously revealed, his son is a huge Travis Scott fan. After the show, Sire suggested that 50 Cent could learn a thing or two from La Flame.

Taking to Instagram Wednesday (December 27), 50 Cent revealed his son urged him to follow in Travis Scott’s footsteps with his next song.

“SIRE came back and said I need to make a New song and do it 10 times like Travis,” he wrote, referencing Scott’s recent viral performance.

However, 50 Cent shut his son down with a hilarious yet typical parental response. “I said you need to brush your teeth and get in the bed,” he added. “It’s bedtime.”

Travis Scott recently revealed why he performed his Playboy Carti-assisted track “FE!N” 10 times during his show at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center earlier this month.

“Man, I have the best fans in the world and I go off the energy they give me, and they were wild that night, and so I just got even wilder,” he explained during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “Tonight I plan on going even crazier at Madison Square Garden.”

50 Cent Earns Cool Points With Travis Scott Gift

50 Cent revealed he scored some major cool points with Sire after Travis Scott sent him a pair of his latest sneakers.

“Now he thinks I’m a superhero,” Fiddy shared during an interview with Mary J. Blige earlier this year.