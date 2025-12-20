50 Cent Takes A Break From Beefing To Hype Up Oklahoma Sooners

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent surprised Oklahoma fans by performing “Many Men” during their CFP game against Alabama while wearing a “Hard to Kill” hoodie.

50 Cent stepped away from his heated social media wars to energize Oklahoma football fans during their College Football Playoff showdown against Alabama on Friday night.

The G-Unit boss surprised thousands at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium when he walked onto the field between the third and fourth quarters. He wore a “Hard to Kill” hoodie and performed his hit “Many Men” while the Sooners trailed by 10 points.

“Hard to Kill” became Oklahoma’s rallying cry during their late-season push to the playoffs. The timing couldn’t have been better for 50’s appearance.

Rumors about his surprise visit circulated all week, but nothing got confirmed until he hit the field. The crowd went wild when he started performing.

The hype worked perfectly. Oklahoma scored a touchdown just minutes into the fourth quarter, cutting Alabama’s lead significantly. 50’s Oklahoma appearance came during one of his busiest beef seasons in years.

He spent most of December 2025 feuding with Jim Jones and Maino over their podcast “Let’s Rap About It.”

The drama started when Jim Jones called 50’s Netflix documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning a “mockumentary.” 50 Cent fired back by calling Jones and Maino “bums” on Instagram.

Things escalated when 50 Cent threatened to buy the building that houses their podcast studio. He claimed they owed $200,000 in back rent and said he’d evict the whole crew, including Dave East and Fabolous.

“I’m about to buy this building and throw all these bums out,” 50 posted on social media earlier this month.

Jim Jones reportedly wired the money to settle the debt after 50’s threats went viral. The G-Unit mogul later confirmed the payment came through and said the podcast was “spared.”

But Friday night in Norman showed a different side of 50. Instead of trolling rivals online, he channeled his energy into supporting Oklahoma’s playoff dreams.

The Sooners needed every bit of energy they could get against Alabama.

50’s performance gave them exactly the boost they were looking for at the perfect moment, but despite a valiant effort, Oklahoma fell to Alabama 34-24.