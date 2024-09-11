50 Cent Takes Surprising Step In Defamation Case Against Daphne Joy 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

50 Cent sued Daphne Joy, his former girlfriend and the mother of his son Sire after she accused him of assaulting her.

50 Cent has had a change of heart and is reportedly seeking to drop his defamation lawsuit against the mother of his youngest son, Daphne Joy.

The G-Unit mogul filed a motion asking the court to dismiss the suit without prejudice, per TMZ. The Judge has yet to approve his request.

Back in April, 50 Cent filed for sole custody of his son with Joy after Lil Rod identified her as one of Diddy’s sex workers in his lawsuit against the Bad Boy Records boss. Joy denied the allegations in the lawsuit before accusing 50 Cent of rape and sexual assault.

“I am tired of upholding and protecting an image to our son that you have never even earned,” she wrote. “Let’s put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me. You are no longer my oppressor … You have broken our hearts for the last and final time.”

Fiddy denied the allegations, claiming Joy made them in retaliation to his claim for custody of their son Sire, and filed a defamation lawsuit.

“The most recent false and baseless accusations by Daphne Joy are clearly in response to my decision to seek sole custody of my son,” he stated. “My son Sire is my main priority and keeping him in a safe environment is my only focus at this time.”

However, in July, Daphne Joy deleted her post accusing 50 Cent of assaulting her. TMZ reported that Joy was attempting to patch things up with her ex for the sake of their son.