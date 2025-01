Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

50 Cent is back on Jim Jones’ case following Cam’ron’s scathing podcast tirade, as the former Dispet rappers’ feud rumbles on.

50 Cent isn’t letting up on Jim Jones, trolling the former Dispet rapper amid his raging feud with Cam’ron.

The online spat stemmed from a discussion between Cam and 50 Cent about Capo performing with G-Unit amid heavy internal tension at Dipset.

Jones responded, urging the pair to “Get off my dick,” sparking an explosive rant from Killa Cam on the latest episode of his “It Is What It Is” podcast.

50 Cent couldn’t get enough of the drama, and took to Instagram on Monday (January 13), with clips of Cam’ron blasting Jim Jones.

“Individual 1,” he wrote in the caption, referencing his previous taunts. “I mean joMo, jimmy you better holla at Cam privately and chill out.”

He also shared a gif of Ma$3 watching Cam’ron bomb on Jim Jones with a bucket of popcorn in hand.

“This is the worst part of the video,” he teased. “LOL HARLEM !”

Cam’ron Goes In On Jim Jones

Cam’ron blasted Jones during his podcast rant, questioning his Harlem roots and Dipset leadership, insisting he was a “fan” who once “begged” to be around him.

“You are from the Bronx, bro,” he stated. You are not from Harlem. Why do you keep thinking that you are from Harlem, bro?”

Cam also claimed Jones “[makes] up with every n#### that put hands on you,” reeled off a list of people Jones mended fences after things turned physical.

“You tried to chase French Montana out the game,” he asserted. “That ain’t work out, y’all got cool. So cool that you go to his movie. You sitting in the crowd, watching his premiere and they dissing you in the movie.”

Elshere in his rant, Cam’ron responded to Jones’ claims that he stood by while Capo was jumped by eight men in Harlem, firing back with allegations of his own.

“Do you ever hear me talk about when you ran on me when BMF pulled up?” he asked. “When you ran in the hotel? They chased you to the beach.”

Meanwhile, Jim Jones has responded to Ma$e and Cam’ron in a new freestyle.