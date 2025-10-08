50 Cent Urges Donald Trump To Deny Diddy’s Pardon Request

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

50 Cent mocked Diddy after Donald Trump claimed the embattled mogul asked him for a presidential pardon despite previous criticism.

50 Cent wasted no time mocking Diddy after Donald Trump confirmed the embattled Hip-Hop mogul had asked for a presidential pardon—despite previously blasting Trump in interviews.

“Man you can’t get No pardon running ya mouth like that! LOL Get Out of here,” 50 Cent wrote on Instagram Monday night, attaching a clip of Diddy’s past remarks where he called Trump a threat and said “White men like Trump need to be banished.”

Trump had earlier told reporters at the White House that Diddy’s team had reached out to him. “A lot of people have asked me for pardons. I call him Puff Daddy,” Trump said. “He has asked me for a pardon.”

Newsmax: Sean Diddy Combs. Would you consider pardoning him?



Trump: “Well, he was essentially, I guess, sort of half innocent…Probably hmm. You know, I was very friendly with him. I got along with him great. Seemed like a nice guy”(August) pic.twitter.com/8zqCXgVO4L — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 3, 2025

The jab from 50 Cent came just days after Diddy was sentenced to 50 months in federal prison following a conviction on prostitution-related charges.

The feud between the two Hip-Hop titans stretches back decades and has resurfaced repeatedly, often through social media jabs and business rivalry.

Trump, who once described himself as “very friendly” with Diddy, told Newsmax in August their relationship soured when he ran for president. “When I ran for office, he was very hostile,” Trump said.

In May, Trump told reporters he would “look at the facts” before deciding on a pardon but admitted that their fractured relationship made it “more difficult to do.”

50 Cent, never one to hold back online, also trolled Diddy after the sentencing was announced last Friday.

“Hey to whoever was booking Diddy for speaking engagements. I heard he won’t be able to make it, I’m available!” he posted.

Hey to whoever was booking Diddy for speaking engagement. I heard he won’t be able to make it, 🤷 I’m available! 😆 https://t.co/WtNREs32V0 pic.twitter.com/VtycWVyY9y — 50cent (@50cent) October 3, 2025