50 Cent Vows To Not Sell Shows To STARZ Ever Again

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson might have some hit shows on STARZ, but it appears the deal is not going to last much longer. Read more!

It feels a little like de ja vu … but rapper-turned-television mogul Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is at war with STARZ.

50 took to his social media to blast the premium cable network that platforms his biggest shows, the “Power” Universe and “BMF.”

On Instagram, he posted the caption: “I have the number 1,2,3, and 4 top TV shows in African American, and Latina households and I hate that I made them with the wrong people.”

Adding, “I’m not doing any BMF spin offs or selling any other shows to STARZ. ✌🏽GLG🚦GreenLightGang #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi.”

Last month, according to AllHipHop.com, 50 Cent took a shot at STARZ after Fox picked up a series titled ‘Three Women’ starring Shailene Woodley. The showrunner signed a non-exclusive broadcast deal with FOX, and the agreement allows him to work with other networks and streaming services.

In a now-deleted post, he wrote, “What do you call a firecracker that don’t go off? A Dud, Yeah i think this is a Dud. LOL.”

In 2022, frustrated with the network, 50 filed a trademark for a new company that will include his upcoming film and television projects to circumvent the constraints of his deal with Starz, after a huge blow-up.

The chart-topping rapper posted on Instagram a gif of him counting money with the caption, “Shout out to BET, I won Hustler of the year. No one from music culture has had success in Television production. I have 25 shows now and I’ve made some big deals away from TV. I’m out of my deal at STARZ tomorrow.”

He later announced that his company, G-Unit Film, and Television is currently slated to produce and distribute 25 television shows that have been sold to ten different networks.

AllHipHop.com reported on another time 50 said he was through.

And even before then, in March of 2022, uploaded a video clip of a man packing a bag to his page and declared that he was “out” of his deal with the cable network.

“This is me packing my stuff, STARZ,” he wrote on Instagram. “Sucks, my deal is up over here I’m out. They Renewed High town and FORCE is the highest-rated show they have it sitting in limbo. If I told you how much dumb s### I deal with over here,” with a facepalm emoji.

Now people are watching to see if he is really serious and what will happen with his “Fightland” show, the last show he pitched under his exclusive deal and greenlighted by STARZ.

Do you think he is trolling or it is (this time) truly a wrap?