6ix9ine Gets Justice: Second Suspect Busted For Holding Mom Hostage & Ransacking His House

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Another man was arrested Sunday for the November home invasion at 6ix9ine’s house, where his mother was held hostage.

Police arrested a second teen Sunday (February 1) in the armed home invasion at 6ix9ine‘s Wellington, Florida home.

Court records show Sergio Andrade, 18, was arrested after a warrant was issued in January. The first suspect, Pedro Rodriguez, was arrested in December. According to the cops, the two robbers shared an apartment together.

Cell phone data tracked his movements from 6ix9ine’s home back to his residence. A trail camera on a neighbor’s property helped open the case. Now the pair face charges, including home invasion robbery with a firearm and false imprisonment. The arrest comes two months after the November 16 incident.

Three masked men ambushed the rapper’s mother as she entered the garage. They forced her into the kitchen at gunpoint and demanded cash and car keys.

6ix9ine wasn’t home during the break-in. His brother and other family members were staying in a guest suite on the property. The suspects ransacked the main house and a Mercedes Sprinter van before fleeing.

A SWAT team raided the duo’s West Palm Beach apartment on December 19. The search turned up stolen luxury goods worth over $11,000.

Police recovered a pink Chanel purse, a black Dolce & Gabbana bag and a Louis Vuitton Pochette. They also found a stolen Glock 19 with an extended magazine. The weapon matches the description of the robbery.

Investigators seized black Adidas-style pants and a “US Polo” hoodie with a red emblem. The clothing matches what the suspects wore on Google Nest surveillance footage from the crime scene.

Andrade initially denied involvement but later admitted being in the neighborhood that night. He claimed he was visiting a friend during the time of the robbery.

The arrests occurred while 6ix9ine was serving a three-month federal sentence. He’s currently locked up at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center for violating supervised release terms.

The rapper originally served two years in prison for his involvement with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. He was released in 2020 with five years of supervised release. He’s violated those terms multiple times since then.

A judge sentenced 6ix9ine in December for assault and drug possession. Police found cocaine and ecstasy in his Miami home during a March raid. He also punched a man who “taunted him” in August.

The investigation continues as police search for the third masked suspect. Anyone with information should contact the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.