A$AP Rocky Embraces His Femininity: “I Don’t See Any Barriers”

A$AP Rocky said Rihanna steals his clothes come and he takes hers too, embracing his femininity.

The rapper, who shares two sons with the Umbrella singer, discussed his relaxed attitude towards fashion in a new interview with Vogue’s The Run-Through podcast.

A$AP Rocky insisted he doesn’t see a problem with unisex clothing, as he joked pieces from his wardrobe often go missing when Rihanna takes a shine to them.

“For me, it’s not fair that my girl could just go in my closet and take anything from it and wear it,” he shared. “She does it to me all the time, man! Sometimes you just see her on an interview or see a paparazzi photo, like, ‘Wait, there goes my Miu Miu f**king jacket!… I was looking for that since 2021!'”

After A$AP Rocky revealed that Rihanna admires his sense of style, he went on to confess that he has borrowed items from her closet, too.

“That goes both ways,” he explained. “She has pieces she don’t know that I actually stole.”

A$AP is often lauded for his fashion sense and this year he will co-chair the prestigious Met Gala alongside Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton and Pharrell Williams.

The 36-year-old star insisted he had no qualms about wearing women’s clothing as he underlined his freedom to dress as he pleases.

“I do what the f**k I want,” he told hosts Chioma and Leah Faye Cooper. “I wanna be a catalyst for daring men. I don’t know who drew the line between femininity – or being feminine – and masculinity. I don’t see any barriers.”

Elsewhere in the interview, A$AP called fatherhood “amazing” and a “dream”.