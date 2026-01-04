Angel Reese Shares Inspiring New Year Message In Must See Tight Mini-Skirt

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Angel Reese kicks off 2026 with stunning photos and a powerful message about elevating herself mentally, physically, and spiritually.

Angel Reese started 2026 with more than just stunning Instagram photos. The WNBA superstar shared a powerful message about personal transformation, prompting fans to discuss her mindset shift heading into the new year.

The basketball champion posted a series of photos wearing a striking black mini dress from the Vietnamese fashion brand Fanci Club. But her caption revealed something deeper than just a fashion moment. “New year= elevation: mentally, physically, and spiritually,” Angel Reese wrote, giving fans insight into her goals for 2026.

The dress itself made a statement as well. The $410 Mustella fur mini dress features black cotton sides with brown fur panels down the middle, creating a bold contrast that caught attention across social media. Angel Reese paired the piece with matching boots and wore a long black fur coat for some shots.

Fanci Club has become a favorite among young celebrities. The Vietnamese brand, founded by designer Duy Tran, has dressed stars like Doja Cat, Bella Hadid, and Olivia Rodrigo. The brand’s Y2K-inspired designs, featuring tight silhouettes, have gone viral multiple times when worn by A-list celebrities.

Angel Reese’s glam-up look defines her New Year mindset. pic.twitter.com/u8Qves806k — mydzn (@MadelaineDizon) January 3, 2026

For Angel Reese, choosing this particular outfit seems intentional. The basketball star has been making waves both on and off the court, and her New Year’s post suggests she’s ready to take things to the next level in 2026.

The timing of her message is also significant. After a successful WNBA season, Angel Reese appears focused on growth beyond basketball. Her emphasis on mental, physical, and spiritual elevation indicates she’s considering success across multiple areas of her life.

As 2026 gets underway, Angel Reese has set the tone for what promises to be another exciting year. Her combination of style and substance in this New Year post shows she’s ready to elevate every aspect of her life.