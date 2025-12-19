Anti-Gay MAGA Republican Says He Can Out-Twerk Nicki Minaj In Latest MAGA Weirdness

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tennessee Republican Tim Burchett claimed he can out-twerk rapper Nicki Minaj in the latest bizarre MAGA moment.

The 61-year-old Tennessee Republican congressman discovered on Thursday that the rapper follows his X account. He tried engaging with her about his annual 15-minute Christmas party.

“Ma’am, if you had followed me on X earlier, we could have sung a duet at our 15 minute Christmas Party,” Burchett posted. “My mic would have been turned off. We’ll get it next year.”

Ma’am, if you had followed me on X earlier, we could have sung a duet at our 15 minute Christmas Party. My mic would have been turned off.



We’ll get it next year, @NICKIMINAJ! — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) December 18, 2025

That’s when things got weird. The Gays For Trump account replied with a GIF of Minaj twerking from her 2014 “Anaconda” video.

“Can you twerk Congresswoman?,” they asked Burchett, who has long opposed LGBTQ rights.

I can. I am gifted. But I’m Baptist so I don’t brag about it. https://t.co/MuvzFw0Vtj — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) December 18, 2025

Burchett didn’t back down. “I can. I am gifted. But I’m Baptist so I don’t brag about it.” When another follower bet he could “out twerk Nicki Minaj,” Burchett doubled down. “I can. It’s uncanny actually.”

The congressman also posted an Instagram drawing of Minaj dabbing next to Paddington Bear. He captioned it “NICKI IS BASED.”

Burchett’s twerk boasts come as Minaj completes her transformation into a MAGA ally. Last week, Minaj praised Vice President JD Vance as an “assassin” who’s “quick as a computer.” She said he’s “the best blend I’ve ever seen of us&them.” Minaj also attacked California Governor Gavin Newsom over transgender children’s policies.

“Imagine being the guy running on wanting to see trans kids,” she posted. “Haha. Not even a trans ADULT would run on that.”

The rapper called Trump and Vance “Heroes” and “The Good Guys” in recent posts. She even spoke at the United Nations about Nigerian Christians, later calling it a “MAGA Flex.”

This marks another surreal moment in MAGA politics. A congressman known for opposing gay rights is now bragging about twerking skills to court a rapper who’s embraced conservative talking points.