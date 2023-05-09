Apple Music Celebrates 50 Years Of Hip Hop With ‘Hip-Hop DNA’ Series

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The first five episodes mostly focus on NYC’s impact on the culture.

Apple Music is celebrating the 50-year anniversary of Hip Hop. The streaming service launched a 20-episode audio series titled Hip-Hop DNA.

Ebro Darden, Apple Music’s Global Editorial Head of Hip-Hop and R&B, serves as Hip-Hop DNA‘s host. Apple Music kicked off Hip-Hop DNA: Origins with five episodes.

The first episode of Apple Music’s Hip-Hop DNA: Origins series, “The Intro,” explains how rap stars draw influence from previous generations. “Bronx Tale” focuses on some of the New York City borough’s biggest stars like Cardi B, French Montana, and KRS-One.

“Just Wanna Rock” highlights rap-rock contributors such as 1980s standouts Beastie Boys and Run-DMC as well as contemporary rhymers such as Lil Uzi Vert. “NY State of Mind” covers natives of the culture’s birthplace like Rakim and A$AP Rocky.

The fifth episode, “It’s A Queens Thing, Baby,” emphasizes artists from Queens, New York City. That addition spotlights Queens representatives such as Roxane Shante, A Tribe Called Quest, Nas, and Nicki Minaj.

Throughout the month of May, Apple Music will continue to present the storylines that define Hip Hop’s most prominent regions – East Coast, West Coast, Midwest, and South. After Origins, episodes 10-20 of Hip-Hop DNA will explore the crafts of emceeing, production, and deejaying.