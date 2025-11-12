A$AP Relli Drops A$AP Rocky Lawsuit, Says It Ruined His Career

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A$AP Relli dropped his assault suit against A$AP Rocky after the rapper’s criminal acquittal and is now focusing on a defamation case tied to media interviews.

A$AP Relli has officially pulled the plug on his assault lawsuit against A$AP Rocky, ending a long legal standoff that stemmed from a 2021 confrontation outside a Hollywood hotel.

The civil trial, which was slated to begin in January, would have revisited the same incident that led to Rocky’s criminal trial earlier this year, where he was acquitted of firing a gun at Relli, born Terrell Ephron. But now, Relli has opted to walk away from the case entirely.

“At this point, he’s ready to simply move on from the shooting,” Relli’s attorney told Billboard. “The ordeal has been a nightmare for him, and the statements calling him a ‘liar’ and worse effectively eliminated his chances of a career in the industry.”

The decision marks a major shift in a saga that began in November 2021, when Relli accused Rocky, whose legal name is Rakim Mayers, of firing two shots at him during an argument. Rocky has always denied the allegation, claiming the weapon was a prop gun loaded with blanks.

In 2022, prosecutors charged the Grammy-nominated rapper with two felony counts of assault with a firearm. Rocky refused a plea deal and took the case to trial, where he was acquitted in February.

Despite dropping the assault suit, Relli is still pursuing a separate defamation case against both Rocky and his attorney, Joe Tacopina. The lawsuit centers on media interviews in which they dismissed Relli’s claims as “extortion” and a “get-rich-quick-scheme.”

The initial civil suit, filed in 2022, sought financial damages for the alleged shooting. Unlike the criminal case, the civil trial would have required a lower standard of proof. But with the case now dismissed, Relli appears to be shifting his focus.

His attorney said he’s now “focusing on rebuilding his life.” The dropped lawsuit clears Rocky of any remaining assault-related litigation tied to the November 2021 incident.



