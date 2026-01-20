Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A$AP Rocky announces 42-date “Don’t Be Dumb World Tour” starting May 27 in Chicago, as the album is expected to debut at #1.

A$AP Rocky just dropped the news Hip-Hop fans have been waiting eight years to hear.

The Harlem rapper announced his Don’t Be Dumb World Tour today (January 20), bringing his first album since 2018 to 42 cities across North America and Europe

The massive tour kicks off May 27 at Chicago’s United Center. Rocky’s hitting major markets including Los Angeles, Toronto, Houston, and wrapping the North American leg on July 11 at Newark’s Prudential Center.

Then he’s crossing the pond for European dates starting August 25 in Brussels, hitting London, Milan, Stockholm, and ending September 30 in Paris.

This tour announcement comes right after Don’t Be Dumb dropped last Friday. Industry projections show Rocky’s fourth studio album moving over 200,000 units in its first week.

That breakdown includes 70,000 to 90,000 streaming equivalent units and more than 100,000 physical sales. The numbers make sense, since Rocky had already sold 130,000 vinyl copies before the album even hit streaming platforms.

Those first-week numbers would crush Rocky’s previous best debut. His 2015 project AT.LONG.LAST.A$AP moved 146,000 units, while 2013’s LONG.LIVE.A$AP did 139,000.

If projections hold, Don’t Be Dumb becomes Rocky’s biggest commercial success yet. The album’s pre-release hype was insane. It became Hip-Hop’s most pre-saved album on Spotify with over one million saves.

That momentum built through Rocky’s massive 2025, where he starred in two A24 films, co-chaired the Met Gala, and became creative director for Ray-Ban.

Tickets go on sale January 27 at 9 A.M. local time through ASAPROCKY.COM.