A$AP Rocky Set To Make SNL Musical Guest Debut Following Major Career Victory

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

A$AP Rocky books his first SNL musical guest spot after beating felony charges and announcing his new album.

A$AP Rocky landed his first SNL musical guest spot on January 17, marking a career milestone after beating felony assault charges and preparing for his biggest year yet.

According to Deadline, the Harlem rapper will perform on Saturday Night Live for the first time when the show returns from its Christmas break. Finn Wolfhard from Stranger Things will host the NBC program on January 17.

Rocky previously appeared on SNL in 2018 during Donald Glover’s hosting stint, but this marks his debut as the featured musical act. This SNL booking comes at the perfect time for A$AP Rocky.

He just beat serious felony charges that could have derailed everything. A Los Angeles jury found him not guilty in February 2025 on two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

The case stemmed from a 2021 shooting incident involving his former friend A$AP Relli. Rocky faced up to 24 years in prison if convicted.

The legal victory cleared the path for Rocky’s biggest moves yet. He dropped the bombshell that his long-delayed fourth album, Don’t Be Dumb, finally has a release date. The project hits streaming platforms on January 16, 2026 – just one day before his SNL performance. Rocky has been teasing this album for years, but legal drama kept pushing the release back.

“It’s the perfect time for both me and Rihanna to be more active,” Rocky said in a recent interview about his career plans.

Speaking of Rihanna, the power couple welcomed their third child in September 2025. Baby girl Rocki Irish Mayers was born on September 13, joining big brothers RZA and Riot Rose.

The growing family has kept Rocky motivated through his most challenging year.

Rocky also locked down a major fashion deal after Chanel named him a brand ambassador, cementing his status as a style icon. The luxury fashion house partnership adds another revenue stream as Rocky prepares to roll out his album.

His SNL appearance will give him a massive platform to promote Don’t Be Dumb to millions of viewers. The timing couldn’t be better – performing on national television just weeks before his album drops.

Rocky has always been a dynamic live performer, and SNL’s stage will showcase his energy to a mainstream audience.

The January 17 show represents Rocky’s full comeback story. He went from facing decades in prison to celebrating legal victory, new fatherhood, luxury brand deals and his most anticipated album yet.