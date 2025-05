Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Aubrey O’Day accused Sean “Diddy” Combs of putting his own image above his children’s well-being during disturbing testimony in court.

Aubrey O’Day called out Sean “Diddy” Combs for what she described as a “selfish” move—having six of his children attend court while disturbing sexual assault testimony played out during his federal sex trafficking case.

Speaking on the “Amy & T.J.” podcast, O’Day didn’t hold back when describing the courtroom scene involving Diddy’s daughters, Chance, D’Lila and Jessie Combs, who reportedly left the courtroom twice on Sunday (May 12) as explicit details were read aloud.

“I don’t know any father that would want their children to sit through testimony about how much their daddy liked to watch people lubricated, f######, getting p##### on and urinated in their mouths, having his girlfriend come in the other room and rub their come all over his nipples,” O’Day said.

Aubrey O’Day Accuses Diddy Of Using His Kids For “Optics”

She also questioned Diddy’s motives for having his children present during such graphic proceedings.

“Would you want your children to know about it?” she asked. “It’s telling to me. It means that daddy’s being selfish, and he needs, in my opinion, it feels like daddy needs you in court because daddy needs all the optics to look in his favor, and I don’t really care what you have to sit through. And that, to me, is just showing that same narcissism and ego and dare I say coercion that we’re discussing about this man. You know, his needs come first. What he wants comes first.”

O’Day also said she had been contacted by federal investigators but confirmed she will not be testifying.

The courtroom walkouts happened during testimony from male escort Daniel Phillip, who claimed he was hired by Cassie Ventura to have sex with her while Diddy allegedly watched and masturbated.

The trial is ongoing, with more testimony expected in the coming weeks.

On Sunday (May 18), O’Day announced she will be covering the trial for the Amy & T.J. podcast.

“The intention for this platform is to give you an up close & personal understanding of what was going on,” she stated. “From a perspective only someone that was there in it all could relay to you.”