Austin Metcalf’s Dad Unleashes Racist Rant On Karmelo Anthony During Interview

Jeff Metcalf called Karmelo Anthony a “watermelon felon” on a podcast after his son’s killer received a 35-year sentence for murder.

Jeff Metcalf, father of slain Texas teen Austin Metcalf, unleashed a fiery tirade against Karmelo Anthony during a podcast appearance/.

The angry dad called the convicted killer a “watermelon felon” and expressed his rage over the 35-year prison sentence handed down just days earlier.

The emotional outburst came after a Collin County jury found Anthony guilty of murder on June 9, 2026, for the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf at a Frisco high school track meet on April 2, 2025.

The case sparked intense debate about race, self-defense, and the American justice system.

During the podcast, Metcalf didn’t hold back his contempt for Anthony or the legal outcome.

He said he would have “100 percent” supported the death penalty if Anthony had been 18 years old at the time of the killing. The father’s anger was evident as he grappled with losing his son to what he viewed as an unprovoked attack.

Metcalf questioned the kind of upbringing that could lead a teenager to commit such violence, suggesting systemic failures extended beyond the courtroom.

The confrontation that led to Austin’s death started when he asked Anthony to leave a tent belonging to his school’s track team.

Witnesses said the two exchanged heated words before Anthony pulled a knife and stabbed Metcalf in the chest. Anthony’s legal team argued self-defense throughout the trial, but prosecutors called it unprovoked murder, and the jury agreed.

The verdict sparked immediate controversy.

Cardi B took to social media, calling the outcome “disgusting” and saying it represented “trying to make an example” rather than justice.

The rapper linked the case to the acquittal of Rick Chow, a South Carolina store owner who shot 14-year-old Cyrus Carmack-Belton in the back after chasing him over a water bottle.

The stark contrast between the two cases, one resulting in a 35-year sentence, the other in acquittal, fueled more accusations of racial bias in the justice system.

Civil rights leaders questioned whether the all-white jury composition influenced the verdict.

The case became a lightning rod for discussions about how race shapes outcomes in American courts, with millions on social media drawing parallels between the two trials unfolding simultaneously.

As for Anthony, he is currently housed in isolation while correctional officials determine his long-term placement within the prison system.

He’ll be eligible for parole after serving half of his 35-year sentence. His legal team has already filed notice of intent to appeal the conviction, signaling the case is far from over.