Bad Bunny Accused Of Ripping Off Woman In $16M Lawsuit Weeks Before Super Bowl

Bad Bunny faces a $16 million lawsuit over unauthorized voice recordings just weeks before his controversial Super Bowl halftime show.

Bad Bunny is facing a $16 million lawsuit over unauthorized voice recordings used in his music, adding another layer of controversy just weeks before his highly anticipated Super Bowl halftime performance.

Tainaly Y. Serrano Rivera filed the lawsuit in Puerto Rico, claiming the reggaeton superstar used her voice without permission on two separate tracks spanning his career.

The legal action targets both Bad Bunny’s 2018 song “Solo de Mi” from his X 100pre album and “EoO” from his latest release Debí Tirar Más Fotos.

Rivera alleges she recorded the now-famous line “Mira, puñeta, no me quiten el perreo” at the request of Bad Bunny’s producing partner La Paciencia back in 2018 when they were college classmates.

The phrase, which roughly translates to “Look, damn it, don’t turn off my perreo,” has become as recognizable as the songs’ melodies among fans.

According to court documents, Rivera claims she was never informed of the purpose for which the recording would be used or that her identity would be commercially exploited. She did not sign any contract or release form, the lawsuit states.

Rivera is represented by the same legal team that handled a similar case involving Bad Bunny’s ex-girlfriend Carliz De La Cruz Hernández, who sued the singer in 2023 for allegedly using her voice without permission on two songs.

That case remains pending.

The timing of this legal challenge couldn’t be more significant for Bad Bunny, who is set to make history as the first artist to perform a Spanish-language Super Bowl halftime show on February 9, 2026.

His selection has already sparked intense political backlash from conservative commentators and Trump administration officials.

MAGA figures have launched a sustained campaign against Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance, with some threatening immigration enforcement at the event.

Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski warned that ICE agents would be present at the Super Bowl. At the same time, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said agents would be “all over” the stadium.

The controversy stems from Bad Bunny’s outspoken political views and his decision to skip touring in the continental United States over fears that ICE could target his Latino fan base.

Turning Point USA has even organized a counter-program called “The All-American Halftime Show” to compete with Bad Bunny’s performance, promoting “faith, family, and freedom” through English-language music.