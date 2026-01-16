Bad Bunny Makes MAGA Erupt With New Silent Super Bowl Teaser

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Bad Bunny’s 9-second Super Bowl teaser shows him walking in a brown suit. MAGA commentators are losing their minds over the silent clip.

‌Bad Bunny just dropped a nine-second teaser for his Super Bowl performance and MAGA is having a complete meltdown.

The Puerto Rican superstar posted a brief clip of himself walking toward the camera in a stylish brown suit. He says absolutely nothing in the video. That’s it. Nine seconds of Bad Bunny looking fresh as hell.

But conservative commentators are treating this like he declared war on America. The same people who lost their minds when the NFL announced Bad Bunny as the 2026 Super Bowl halftime performer are now spiraling over a silent video.

New preview of Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show. 🐐🏈



BENITOBOWL pic.twitter.com/4MvOrZWVwZ — Access Bad Bunny (@AccessBadBunny) January 16, 2026

The timing of Bad Bunny’s teaser couldn’t be more loaded. ICE enforcement has exploded under Trump’s second administration, with massive raids hitting cities nationwide.

Over 2,000 federal agents descended on Minneapolis for what ICE called the “largest immigration operation ever.”

An ICE agent in Minneapolis shot and killed Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old mom and community member, during a federal immigration operation, touching off weeks of protests and anger from neighbors and activists who say her death was unjustified and avoidable.

A week later, another federal agent shot a Venezuelan man in the leg during a separate enforcement action, further fueling fear and unrest as crowds clashed with law enforcement in the streets and local leaders called for calm and accountability.

The immigration crackdown has created a tense backdrop for Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl moment. His Puerto Rican fanbase includes millions of US citizens who can vote but face discrimination and deportation fears in their own country.

Trump’s Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem already threatened that ICE will be “all over” the 2026 Super Bowl. She said the NFL “will not be able to sleep at night” over choosing Bad Bunny.

Bad Bunny previously explained he skipped US mainland stops on his world tour because of ICE concerns. “There was the issue of — like, f###### ICE could be outside my concert,” he told i-D magazine.

The reggaeton king has been vocal about Puerto Rican independence and immigration rights. During the 2024 election, he endorsed Kamala Harris after a comedian at a Trump rally called Puerto Rico “a floating island of garbage.”

Conservative group Turning Point USA announced they’re hosting a counter-program called “The All-American Halftime Show” to compete with Bad Bunny’s performance. They’re specifically requesting “anything in English” for their event.

A Change.org petition demanding the NFL replace Bad Bunny with country singer George Strait has gathered nearly 80,000 signatures. The petition claims Bad Bunny’s “drag performances and style are the opposite of what families expect.”

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny’s streaming numbers have jumped amid the backlash. His Un Verano Sin Ti remains Spotify’s most-streamed album of all time. He was the platform’s most-played artist for three straight years.

The Super Bowl performance will make history as the first halftime show performed entirely in Spanish. Bad Bunny joked about the language barrier during his Saturday Night Live hosting gig: “If you didn’t understand what I just said, you have four months to learn!”

Conservative commentators are already promising to boycott the Super Bowl over Bad Bunny’s selection. Fox News personalities have called his upcoming performance “demonic” and “anti-American.”

Donald Trump himself called the decision “absolutely ridiculous” during a Newsmax interview. “I never heard of him. I don’t know who he is,” Trump claimed about one of the most-streamed artists on the planet.

ICE has the opportunity to do funniest thing ever https://t.co/f8BKzcbp9Z — Jacob King (@JacobKinge) January 16, 2026

And now you have crap half time shows, Bad Bunny? Geez, the last watchable half time show is when you had NWA on. — G. Romero (@gman6241) January 16, 2026

Let’s be honest here, if you ask any Puerto Rican if they consider themselves American, they will all say no. They are Puerto Rican. Bad bunny is just a ploy by the NFL to trick Spanish speaking people into watching football.



That’s it. They don’t care about NFl fans, only $ — crimson7272 (@crimson72721) January 15, 2026

He’s going to b guest on jimmy kimmel n make nike n blm commercials for nfl



Will b leading singing of black anthem n introducing bad bunny



Word is BLACK PANTHERS MATTER will b painted on end zones for SB n part of crt training.

Walz wants them to guard they learing centers — Robin (@Robin199944) January 15, 2026