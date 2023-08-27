Beyoncé Asks Concert Goers To Wear All Silver For Her 42nd Birthday: “Virgo Season Is Upon Us”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Beyoncé asked fans to wear silver to her upcoming “Renaissance” shows to celebrate Virgo season and the last month of her world tour.

Beyoncé has shared her birthday wish ahead of her 42nd revolution around the sun.

The music superstar took to her Instagram Stories to request that her fans dress in silver clothing to her upcoming “Renaissance” shows in honor of “Virgo season” and to celebrate the last month of her world tour.

“Virgo season is upon us,” Beyoncé, nicknamed Queen Bey by her fans, began the post. “This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23 – 9.22!”

The “Crazy In Love” hitmaker continued, “We’ll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night. Everybody mirroring each other’s joy. Virgo season together in the house of chrome. See you there! Your B at RWT.”

The star will celebrate her 42nd birthday on September 4, which is the same day she’ll perform at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Beyoncé is currently in the middle of the U.S. leg of her RENAISSANCE Tour, celebrating the release of her seventh studio album of the same name. The trek, which kicked off in May, is scheduled to wrap up on October 1 in Kansas City, Missouri.