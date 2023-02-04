Beyoncé Samples Twista’s ‘Wetter’ On Surprise New ‘Cuff It’ Remix 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Beyoncé gave her fans an unexpected treat on Friday, releasing a new sexy twist on “Cuff It” with an assist from Twista.

As if announcing a world tour earlier this week wasn’t enough to send the Beyhive into a frenzy, Beyoncé has unveiled a fresh remix of Renaissance fan-favorite, “Cuff It.”

The mega-star songstress had fans across the globe sweating over their electronic devices trying to get tickets to her upcoming Renaissance World Tour. However, on Friday (February 3), Beyoncé shared a sensual remix of “Cuff It” with a new beat and updated lyrics and vocals. She kicks the sexy up a notch by adding a sample of Twista’s 2009 track “Wetter.”

Beyonce also offered a reminder of her versatility, getting into her rap bag and switching up the flow on the new track. Listen to snippets of “Cuff It (Wetter Remix)” shared by Beyoncé fan pages below.

Beyoncé has released the CUFF IT (Wetter Remix) with new lyrics and vocals



Now available on https://t.co/JyX8nopvPJ pic.twitter.com/9hjQLfajyK — RENAISSANCE Updates 🪩 (@B7Album) February 4, 2023

LISTEN – Beyoncé’s new rap verse in “Cuff It (Wetter Remix)” – available now at https://t.co/92fvAujNzr pic.twitter.com/tQdrepVf6M — TheYoncéHub (@yoncecapital) February 4, 2023

While Beyonce has remained tight-lipped about the new son, Twista took to social media to share the release. “Happy Friday 🔥🔥🔥” he penned on Twitter alongside a link to the remix.

Currently, “Cuff It (Wetter Remix)” is available to purchase exclusively via Beyoncé’s official website. Check it out here.

Earlier this week, fans across the globe scrambled for a chance to get their hands on tickets for Bey’s Renaissance World Tour, her first as a solo artist in seven years. The tour begins May 10 in Stockholm, Sweden, and runs through September. The North American leg kicks off in July.

Demand for tickets is already through the roof but could skyrocket after the Grammys this Sunday (February 5). Beyoncé is up for nine nominations, including Album of the Year and Record of the Year.