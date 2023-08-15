Beyoncé Shouts Out Lizzo During Atlanta Concert

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

There were rumors that Queen Bey was no longer backing the “Special” singer.

Beyoncé just wrapped up a three-night run inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. One of those Renaissance World Tour stops featured Bey showing love to Lizzo.

Several dancers who used to work for Lizzo sued the singer, claiming they were subjected to sexual misconduct and body-shaming. As news of the lawsuit went viral, online sentiment towards Lizzo shifted.

There was speculation that Beyoncé may have chosen a side by supposedly omitting Lizzo’s name while performing “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)” during a live show. However, Bey’s mother, Tina Knowles, shut down those rumors.

Apparently, Beyoncé has now made it clear where she stands when it comes to Lizzo. According to reports, the former Destiny’s Child star shouted out the Special album creator during her concert in Atlanta.

Beyoncé shows love to Lizzo during her concert in Atlanta:



“I love you Lizzo!”



pic.twitter.com/Vhv0nPB5Qf — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 15, 2023

“I love you, Lizzo!” declared Beyoncé from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium stage. That endorsement from one of the most famous entertainers on the planet comes at a time when more ex-employees allegedly prepare to join the lawsuit against Lizzo.

For her part, Lizzo has flatly denied the accusations against her. Earlier this month, the 4-time Grammy winner released a lengthy statement addressing Crystal Williams, Arianna Davis, and Noelle Rodriguez’s allegations.

“Usually, I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed. I’m devastated after hearing these fabricated claims made against me,” posted Lizzo.

She also added, “There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world. I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight.”