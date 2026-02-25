Bill Gates revealed Tuesday he conducted affairs with two Russian women while married to Melinda during a town hall meeting at his Seattle foundation.
The Microsoft cofounder told staff members he met a Russian bridge player at bridge events and a Russian nuclear physicist through business activities.
Gates insisted he never participated in Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes and never spent time with Epstein’s victims during his foundation address.
The tech billionaire acknowledged his relationship with convicted sex offender Epstein began in 2011 and continued despite Melinda’s objections to the association.
Gates flew on Epstein’s private jet and met with him in the United States and overseas, according to Wall Street Journal reports. Melinda filed for divorce in 2021 after 27 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.
Epstein Files released by the Department of Justice contained emails suggesting Gates contracted an STD from Russian women. Gates previously denied these claims, telling 9 News Australia that the emails were false and that he didn’t understand Epstein’s rationale for them.
Melinda Gates told reporters earlier this month that Bill needs to answer questions about the Epstein Files and their contents. The former couple’s foundation has faced scrutiny since the files revealed extensive communication between Gates and Epstein spanning several years.
Gates apologized to foundation staff for the cloud his association with Epstein cast over their philanthropic work.
The Epstein Files continue claiming high-profile figures across entertainment and politics, with several resignations and arrests following the document release.
Prince Andrew faced arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office, while Casey Wasserman sold his talent agency after client defections related to his Epstein connections.
Peter Attia left CBS News after his name appeared over 1,700 times in the released documents.
Gates’ admission validates years of conspiracy theories linking him to Epstein’s criminal network and raises questions about other powerful figures mentioned in the files.
The foundation meeting marked Gates’ first public acknowledgment of extramarital affairs and his most detailed explanation of his relationship with the deceased financier.