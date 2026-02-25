Bill Gates Admits To Russian Affairs While Addressing Epstein Connection, As Conspiracy Theorists Celebrate

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Share on X (Opens in new window)

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Bill Gates confessed to affairs with two Russian women during a foundation meeting addressing his Jeffrey Epstein ties.

Bill Gates revealed Tuesday he conducted affairs with two Russian women while married to Melinda during a town hall meeting at his Seattle foundation.

The Microsoft cofounder told staff members he met a Russian bridge player at bridge events and a Russian nuclear physicist through business activities.

Gates insisted he never participated in Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes and never spent time with Epstein’s victims during his foundation address.

The tech billionaire acknowledged his relationship with convicted sex offender Epstein began in 2011 and continued despite Melinda’s objections to the association.

Gates flew on Epstein’s private jet and met with him in the United States and overseas, according to Wall Street Journal reports. Melinda filed for divorce in 2021 after 27 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

Epstein Files released by the Department of Justice contained emails suggesting Gates contracted an STD from Russian women. Gates previously denied these claims, telling 9 News Australia that the emails were false and that he didn’t understand Epstein’s rationale for them.

Melinda Gates told reporters earlier this month that Bill needs to answer questions about the Epstein Files and their contents. The former couple’s foundation has faced scrutiny since the files revealed extensive communication between Gates and Epstein spanning several years.

Gates apologized to foundation staff for the cloud his association with Epstein cast over their philanthropic work.

The Epstein Files continue claiming high-profile figures across entertainment and politics, with several resignations and arrests following the document release.

Prince Andrew faced arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office, while Casey Wasserman sold his talent agency after client defections related to his Epstein connections.

Peter Attia left CBS News after his name appeared over 1,700 times in the released documents.

Gates’ admission validates years of conspiracy theories linking him to Epstein’s criminal network and raises questions about other powerful figures mentioned in the files.

The foundation meeting marked Gates’ first public acknowledgment of extramarital affairs and his most detailed explanation of his relationship with the deceased financier.

bill gates on his way to g7 summit to tell you to change your life and save the planet: pic.twitter.com/MWM1hVcfMh — Cringepilled (@Cringepilled1) February 25, 2026

Now that you Bill Gates has lied how can we ever trust in you? You did what all your other filthy rich frinds did – deny – deny – deny – untill "truth" was the only way – and then you still tell a lie – only 2 times – not knowing – yada yada yada. We can never trust in you!!! — Michael Grønbæk (@666MGronbak666) February 25, 2026

Bill Gates after sleeping with a bunch of Russian hookers: https://t.co/3mxuyquOI7 pic.twitter.com/T2j4qZ6A8b — Prison Mitch (@Prisonmitch) February 25, 2026

"Um guys, sorry about all that r@ping children stuff. (Shrug) Okay, get back to work." – Bill Gates — Hallmark (@HallmarkJosephH) February 25, 2026