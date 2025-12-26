Blueface Has A New Girlfriend Who Doesnt Care If He Creeps With Other Women

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Blueface’s girlfriend Nevaeh Akira said she’s totally fine with him cheating and even claimed the Bible says men are gonna cheat.

Blueface and relationship drama are basically inseparable at this point, and now his new boo Nevaeh Akira is out here telling the world she’s cool with him creeping around with other women.

During a livestream, Nevaeh Akira didn’t flinch when asked about Blueface stepping out on her. Her response? Wild.

“I don’t think no n—a gone treat me better,” she said with zero hesitation. “A n–ga gone be a n#### at the end of the day. It literally says in the Bible that a man is going to cheat.”

That clip went instantly viral and social media had a field day. Some folks laughed, others were confused, and plenty were side-eyeing the whole vibe.

If you’re not familiar, Nevaeh’s been making headlines lately for tattooing Blueface’s name under her chin. Yep, right under her face. Meanwhile, his ex, Chrisean Rock, was spotted getting her massive Blueface face tattoo lasered off. That looked painful as hell.

And while people are still trying to figure out who’s who in Blueface’s ever-growing roster, another woman has entered the chat.

Blueface hopped on Twitch last week with a new lady named Ashley, and the internet wasted no time digging into her life story. She told viewers she’s got a solid background, including a dad who played pro football and a master’s degree.

“I went to Sacramento State and then I went to Grand Canyon State for my master’s,” Ashley explained. “I’m a mental health counselor. I work at a psychiatric facility.”

Blueface chimed in quickly with, “No, I’m not one of her patients.” Since getting out of jail in November, Blueface has been linked to at least three women.

He first reconnected with Hazel-E, but that fizzled out fast.

Then came Nevaeh. Now Ashley’s on the scene, and for now, she’s holding her spot.

Three women in less than two months? That’s Blueface energy all day. And with the way things move in his world, it’s anybody’s guess who’s next.