Blueface Makes Keke Palmer Blush During Flirty Livestream

Blueface turned a casual livestream chat with Keke Palmer into smooth flirting that had fans buzzing about their chemistry.

Blueface wasted no time shooting his shot when Keke Palmer joined his livestream recently.

The rapper, who was released from prison in November after nearly two years, turned what started as a simple check-in into a smooth-talking session that left Palmer laughing and viewers entertained. Palmer asked him about adjusting to life after his release. “So how you been? You’ve been out for a while. The life feels same? The life feel different?” she said during the stream.

Blueface didn’t miss a beat with his response.

“No, when I got out, I was doing alright. Then you walked in, everything is looking bright. Just looking bright. My future lookin bright,” he told her with a grin.

Palmer couldn’t help but smile at his bold approach. “You play too much,” she responded, clearly amused by his confidence. The rapper kept the energy going. “At first I wasn’t feeling it, I was like ‘damn’ you know,” he continued, making it obvious he was trying to impress the actress and singer.

Fans quickly picked up on their chemistry. Social media users began sharing clips of the interaction, with many commenting that Palmer seemed to enjoy the attention. Blueface has been making headlines since his release from prison last month.

He’s currently working on a jail-themed dating show and has been active on social media, reconnecting with fans.