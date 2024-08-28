Blueface’s Mom Says He Will Marry Megan Thee Stallion, Who’s Dating NBA Player

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion is dating NBA player Torrey Craig, but Blueface’s mom pictures a different romance in the future.

Blueface’s mother Karlissa Saffold believes her son will eventually marry Megan Thee Stallion. Saffold envisioned her son with Megan instead of Jaidyn Alexis, the mother of two of his three children, in a chat with fans on social media.

“My son is gonna marry Megan Thee Stallion and that’s gonna be it,” Saffold declared. “Okay? Jaidyn is always gonna be family and that’s what it is. Okay? Sorry.”

Saffold’s confidence seemed misguided since Megan just revealed a new relationship with NBA player Torrey Craig. But Saffold remained convinced her son was meant to be with Megan.

“What we are learning is that Megan is going through what her life is going through, and she’s learning as she goes,” Saffold said. “And they’re both maturing right now and preparing themselves mentally for one another.”

Blueface claimed he hooked up with Megan in a 2023 interview. Saffold insisted the rappers had a relationship of some sort.

“Don’t say she don’t like my son,” Saffold told her viewers. “If she didn’t like him, she would’ve never been with him. So, don’t get on her acting like you know business that you don’t know that I already know.”

She continued, “Yes, she do like my son. Stop lying. Yes, she do. Did y’all see Coi Leray and Trippie Redd getting back together? Mhmm. Yeah, you did. Exactly. Exactly. Y’all said, “Coi don’t like him. Coi don’t like him.’ Now, they back together. That’s gon’ be Megan and Blue, just like I said.”

Blueface was sentenced to four years in prison for a probation violation. He’s been locked up since January.