Blueface’s Mom Says She Almost Had An Affair With Shaq, Who Used A Codename: “Donovan”

Karlissa Saffold warns Shaq not to deny their connection after she previously claimed they had romantic history together.

Blueface’s mom, Karlissa Saffold, is not playing games when it comes to people trying to act like they don’t know her and Shaquille O’Neal just found that out the hard way.

The rapper’s mother took to Instagram Stories on January 4 with a blunt threat. She wrote, “Don’t make me put you in my book now, Shaq,” followed by a laughing emoji, but nobody was really laughing because this felt like a serious warning shot.

The situation stems from claims Karlissa made about having a romantic connection with the basketball legend, and apparently, Shaq has been denying that he even knows her. That didn’t sit well with Karlissa, who decided to remind him about their alleged history in the most public way possible.

The really interesting part is that she brought up the name “Donovan” in her post, saying it was Shaq’s codename when they were supposedly talking. That’s the kind of specific detail that makes you wonder whether she’s really telling the truth about their alleged interactions.

Karlissa also referenced a 2023 interview she did on The Jason Lee Show, in which she said she did not want Shaquille O’Neal to see her children. During that interview, she said Shaq came to her house and kept calling while she was trying to put Blueface to sleep.

“You know I don’t want him to know I got the kids, and couldn’t put him to sleep, so I just stopped answering,” she said during that interview, painting a picture of someone who was definitely in her personal space.

Now she’s basically telling Shaq that if he wants to keep playing games and acting like he doesn’t know her, she’s got receipts and she’s not afraid to use them.

The mention of “my book” suggests she might be working on some kind of tell-all project where she could spill all the tea about their alleged relationship.