Bob Vylan Respond After Police Drop Investigation

Bob Vylan addressed the end of a police investigation into their Glastonbury chant that led to visa issues and tour cancellations, calling the probe unjustified.

Bob Vylan walked away from a months-long police probe this week after authorities confirmed they would not pursue charges over the duo’s controversial chant at Glastonbury that led to visa cancellations and a lost tour.

The Avon and Somerset Police announced Tuesday that there was not enough evidence “for there to be a realistic prospect of conviction” following the duo’s June 2024 performance, where they led the crowd in chanting “Death, death to the IDF (Israel Defense Forces).”

The fallout was swift. The British punk-meets-Hip-Hop act was dropped by talent agency UTA and forced to cancel its North American tour after U.S. visas were revoked.

Frontman Bobby Vylan, whose real name is Pascal Robinson-Foster, addressed the decision in a lengthy Instagram post.

“The arrival of the news that no further action will be taken against any member of Bob Vylan regarding our Glastonbury performance in June 2025, should be something we as a band find celebration in. But the fact is, the criminal investigation of the chant was never warranted in the first place,” he wrote.

Robinson-Foster also accused media outlets and political figures of targeting the group for expressing support for Palestinians.

He continued, “We hope that this news inspires others in the UK and around the world to speak up, and continue speaking up, in support of the Palestinian people, without fear. We have had our shows cancelled, visas revoked, our names tarnished and our lives upended, but what we have lost in peace and security, we have gained tenfold in spirit and camaraderie. And that is unbreakable.”

He ended the message with gratitude for those who stood by them, saying, “It has been beautiful to feel such community gather around.”

The Glastonbury performance took place in June 2024. Police closed the case on February 6, 2025.