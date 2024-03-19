Boosie Badazz Takes Issue With Kanye West Getting Praise After Disrespecting Black People

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ye previously said slavery in America was a choice, and he promoted “White Lives Matter” merch.

Boosie Badazz is not letting up on his public criticism of Kanye West. The Baton Rouge-bred rapper went on Instagram Live to share his opinion on Ye still receiving praise despite his divisive remarks about African-Americans.

“You know how many rappers I raised out there who don’t give me my flowers. Everybody’s quiet,” Badazz stated. “They don’t want to be on my side and be looked at like you’re supporting Boosie.”

The “Wipe Me Down” hitmaker also added, “But they’ll give Kanye his flowers, people like that… the same motherf###er who be talking about Black people. The world’s f###ed up.”

Kanye West has a long history of making offensive comments. The Chicago native infamously suggested that enslaved Africans chose to live under the American chattel slavery system.

Additionally, West pushed an unconfirmed conspiracy theory that George Floyd died from a drug overdose and not from being murdered by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. West also downplayed Rosa Parks’s contribution to the Civil Rights Movement. His connection to white nationalist Nick Fuentes concerned critics as well.

Previously, Boosie Badazz took offense to Kanye West’s inflammatory comments about George Floyd and Rosa Parks. He also condemned West for promoting “White Lives Matter” merchandise alongside right-wing commentator Candace Owens.

“@kanyewest THE HATRED YOU HAVE FOR BLACKS IS SAD. [AND] they STILL SUPPORT YOUR COON A##. First Slavery was a choice, white lives matter, now George Floyd etc,” Boosie tweeted in 2022.

Boosie Badazz continued, “[AND] IT’S SAD THAT BLACKS WITH A PLATFORM AIN’T TELLING U S### for ATTACKING OUR RACE LIKE U DO #WELLIAM U SICK FRFR.”

While Boosie Badazz has been one of Kanye West’s most outspoken criticizers, the 41-year-old southerner has faced accusations of having prejudiced views about the LGBTQ community. Boosie’s takes on Dwyane Wade’s transgender daughter and openly gay recording artist Lil Nas X led to significant backlash.