Boosie On Kanye West: Blacks Should Do This Man Like The Jews Did Him

Boosie Badazz is back to dragging Kanye “Ye” West on social media. After briefly turning his attention to actress Gabrielle Union last week, Boosie now has more to say about Ye.

West again angered members of the Black community by sharing disparaging views about an icon of the Civil Rights Movement. As a key figure in the Montgomery bus boycott in the 1950s, Rosa Parks became known as The First Lady of Civil Rights.

“All of these heroes man – it’s only one. That’s Jesus Christ. You’re gonna find out something about MLK, something about JFK, something about Malcolm, Rosa Parks. We know Rosa Parks was a plant,” stated Kanye West on the Clubhouse app.

Those statements from Ye came after his infamous provocative comments claiming enslaved Africans in America essentially chose to be slaves. He also promoted “White Lives Matter” shirts and wrongly suggested that George Floyd was not murdered by a police officer.

Boosie Believes Kanye West Hates Black People

Boosie Badazz got wind of what Kanye West had to say about Rosa Parks. The Baton Rouge-raised rapper slammed Ye on Twitter. Boosie even offered a solution for how Black people should deal with the controversial Yeezy founder.

“NOW ROSA PARKS!! HE REALLY HATE BLACK PEOPLE WITH A PASSION #Fuckukanye U SICK AF!!” tweeted Boosie on Monday. The 40-year-old rhymer did not stop there. He returned to the platform to share more thoughts on the topic.

Boosie also posted, “ITS A SHAME THIS MAN IS REALLY TRYIN TO TAKE AWAY ALL BLACK GLORY. #itssad #georgefloyd #slaveryachoice #whitelivesmatter #rosaparks WHO’S NEXT MARTIN LUTHER KING!! BLACKS SHOULD DO THIS MAN LIKE THE JEWS DID HIM!! NOW HE’S COMING FOR BLACK HISTORY 🤷🏾‍♂️.”

Jewish Organizations Slam Ye For His Antisemitic Rhetoric

In addition to discrediting some of the most important civil rights leaders in American history, Kanye West also went on several antisemitic rants over the last several weeks. Ye kicked off his antisemitism by threatening to go “death con 3” on Jewish people.

The public fall from grace continued when Ye began expressing his love for German dictator Adolph Hitler and the Nazi regime. By that point, several of West’s business relationships crumbled as major corporations sought to separate their respective brands from the loose cannon who has been associating with known white nationalists.

Several Jewish organizations, including the Anti-Defamation League, condemned Kanye West for his antisemitic rhetoric and Nazi adoration. A watchdog group named StopAntisemitism labeled Ye as the “Antisemite of the Year” for 2022. Even the loss of his billionaire status has not stopped Ye from exposing antisemitic views and denying the Holocaust.

