Boosie Badazz Slams Rappers For “Playing Gay” On New “Letter To The Gays” Album 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Boosie is doubling down on his views about gay rappers and transgender athletes on his new album “Letter To The Gays.”

Boosie Badazz is teasing a new song from his upcoming album Letter to the Gays, addressing his past controversies over remarks about the LGBTQ community.

Although the Baton Rouge native has come under fire for his previous remarks, he doubled down on the new single, “Russia.” The song sees Boosie call out rappers for “playing gay,” claiming any male rapper painting their nails or wearing purses is pandering to the LGBTQ community.

On Wednesday evening (June 19), while Hip-Hop heads were engrossed in K. Dot’s epic LA concert, Boosie took to X (Twitter) to preview his new single, “Russia.”

“Rappers paint their nails and toes, that’s what women do,” Boosie raps. “Playing gay so y’all support ‘em, they pimpin you.” Using a homophobic slur, Boosie suggests rappers are “gay chasing” and should be slapped “on they ass” to test them.

JUNE 25 the “ NEW ALBUM “ RUSSIA LETTER TO THE GAYS pic.twitter.com/EL4iMf31L0 — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) June 20, 2024

In another snippet, Boosie references his previous remarks about Dwayne Wade’s daughter and repeats his stance on transgender athletes. “Don’t fix your heart to hate me,” Boosie sings on the hook. “They the ones you should be mad at.”

Elsewhere on “Russia,” Boosie opines, “I’m just a real person who speaks his mind. Sorry if I offended anybody. What you mad at?”

LETTER TO THE GAYS #lgbt JUNE 25 # RUSSIA pic.twitter.com/MCIskECyAA — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) June 20, 2024

Boosie revealed his Letter To The Gays album arrives June 25.

Last year, Boosie admitted his staunch views about homosexuality and gender identity cost him a small fortune.

“Companies don’t wanna mess with me for the things I speak about,” he said during an interview with The Danza Project. “I’ve been offered a quarter-million to go to perform at LGBT community things, big money. I told them I have nothing against it at all, but that’s not what I push and that’s not what I believe in.”