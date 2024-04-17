Boosie Badazz Suggests New Sports League In Transphobic Response To High School Athlete

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tap in to find out what Boosie Badazz proposes for trans athletes competing in organized sports.

Boosie Badazz has made his thoughts loud and clear following a recent trans high school athlete’s controversial track meet win.

On Monday (April 15), Boosie shared his thoughts on Twitter (X) in a lengthy tweet in which outright condemned trans athletes for competing. He suggested his own solution to the issues surrounding non-trans athletes competing alongside trans competitors.

“YALL NEED TO TAKE YALL N MAKE YALL ON LEAGUE , ON SCHOOLS ,ON GYMS!!,” he wrote. “SICK OF YALL DOING THIS TO GIRLS WHO HAVE WORKED HSRD THEY WHOLE LIVES TO BE SUCCESSFUL‼️ YOU TRANNYS NEED YOUR OWN EVERYTHING. PARENTS NEED TO BOYCOTT AT THE WHITE HOUSE N STOP THIS ‘ITS SICK’ ITS NOT FAIR AT ALL’ THEY NEED TRANSFORMER UNIVERSITY N TH TRANSHIGH‼️ SOON THEY GO HAVE WOMEN COLLEGE TEAMS WITH ALL TRANNYS SAD.”

According to reports, high school student Aayden Gallagher, who identifies as a female, won a 200-meter race by nearly six seconds at a recent track meet in Oregon. According to the Oregon School Activities Association, the current policy pertaining to trans athletes eligibility for competition follows as such: “Endeavors to allow students to participate for the athletic or activity program of their consistently asserted gender identity while providing a fair and safe environment for all students.”

The New York Post obtained a statement from Gallagher’s school newspaper in which the high schooler appeared to admit that they felt gaining access to hormone replacement therapy would help them feel “a lot more confident because right now I’m just going to keep on getting more and more masculine — more facial hair, stuff like that. And I don’t want that.”

Watch the full video of the race below.