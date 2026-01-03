Bronx Gets First Hip-Hop High School in Historic Education Vote

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Bronx School of Hip-Hop was approved as America’s first public high school centered on Hip-Hop culture, set to open in the South Bronx in 2026.

Education officials made history last month when they approved America’s first public high school dedicated entirely to Hip-Hop culture. The Bronx School of Hip-Hop will open its doors in September 2026.

New York City’s Panel of Educational Policy voted unanimously to establish the groundbreaking institution in District 9, reports ChalkBeat. The school will serve students in the South Bronx, where Hip-Hop was born over 50 years ago.

“Hip-Hop reflects the brilliance of our students,” said Harry Sherman, District 9 superintendent. “It’s time for our students and community to make sure it belongs to us.”

The new high school will welcome 115 to 125 ninth-grade students in its opening year. School officials plan to add more grades each year until it becomes a full four-year program.

Students will study Hip-Hop foundations alongside traditional academics. The curriculum includes entrepreneurship and civic engagement through music. School leaders want to create pathways to college and careers for graduates.

A Grammy-nominated producer is helping design the school’s programs. Local business partners are also contributing to the project’s development.

“It’s about keeping the Bronx at the center of a culture we gave to the world,” said Carl Manalo, high school superintendent for Districts 7, 9, and 12.

Hip-Hop started in the Bronx on August 11, 1973. DJ Kool Herc threw a back-to-school party for his sister, Cindy Campbell, at 1520 Sedgwick Avenue. The 18-year-old DJ extended percussion breaks while dancers created new moves. He began speaking in rhymes over the music.

That basement party launched a global cultural movement worth billions of dollars today.

The school will share space with two merged middle schools at 1600 Webster Avenue. Even with all three schools in the building, officials expect only 34-40% capacity.

The Hip-Hop Museum will also open in the South Bronx this fall. The museum plans a Hip-Hop Science program combining culture with STEM learning.