Bryan Michael Cox Distances Himself From Usher Lawsuit, Urges Caution in Business Deals

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Bryan Michael Cox clarified his role in Usher’s lawsuit over a failed Atlanta restaurant deal and offered some business advice.

Bryan Michael Cox addressed his involvement in a failed business venture tied to Usher and a $1.7 million lawsuit, making it clear he had no hand in the disputed transaction and warning others to be cautious about whom they do business with.

“I’ve learned a lot recently about being careful with who you choose to invest in a business with,” Cox wrote in a statement shared on social media. “No matter how small the investment.”

The Grammy-winning producer, known for crafting some of Usher’s biggest hits like “Burn” and “U Got It Bad,” is named in a lawsuit filed by the R&B star in Fulton County Superior Court. The suit stems from a loan Usher provided in January for a restaurant project in Atlanta that never materialized.

Cox explained he had no operational role in the deal and emphasized that he was merely a minority shareholder in the company at the center of the dispute.

“I’m currently in the middle of a failed deal that I didn’t orchestrate, and while the situation has been disappointing, I know my name will be cleared by both sides,” he said. “It’s just unfortunate that this clarity didn’t come sooner.”

Usher’s complaint also names Keith Thomas, Charles Hughes and entertainment attorney Alcide Honoré.

The lawsuit claims the $1.7 million loan was intended to help secure a Buckhead property for a restaurant called Homage ATL. The location was the former Ocean Prime at 3102 Piedmont Road.

Though Usher declined to invest directly, he agreed to fund the deal through a loan. The money was placed in a trust account, with the understanding that the property would be purchased promptly. But after months with no progress, Usher asked for the money back.

While $1 million was returned in August, the remaining $700,000 remains unpaid. Court filings allege Honoré admitted the funds had been used for “other purposes,” making repayment “not that easy.”

Usher’s legal team is seeking $4.9 million in damages, citing seven separate claims in the lawsuit. As of Tuesday, none of the defendants had filed a response.

Cox made it a point to separate the legal matter from his personal relationship with Usher, which has spanned nearly three decades.

“My legal team has also advised me of a lawsuit involving a company where I am only a passive minority shareholder,” he continued. “I was not a participant in that business transaction and have no involvement in the ongoing legal process. While I’m unable to share more details right now, I want to make one thing absolutely clear: my 27-year friendship with \@‌usher remains fully intact.”

He ended his statement by thanking those who have shown him support.

“I appreciate everyone who has reached out with concern. Thank you for the love, the patience, and the understanding.”