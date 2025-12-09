Busta Rhymes Snaps On TikToker At Art Basel After Getting Called Tracy Morgan

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Busta Rhymes shut down a TikTok prankster at Art Basel after being called Tracy Morgan during a photo op gone wrong.

Busta Rhymes wasn’t having it at Art Basel in Miami after a TikTok prankster tried to clown him by calling him Tracy Morgan while posing for a photo.

In the clip, the dude stands next to Busta Rhymes and casually says “Get the video, get the video, Tracy Morgan…Traceeee” mid-pose like it’s funny. Busta wasn’t laughing. He instantly shut the whole thing down.

“Wait…wait…What’d you just say?” Busta says, clearly not amused. “Put your camera down. I’m taking a picture to show love and you trying to be funny? Tracy my boy? What’s that mean?” Busta Rhymes barked as the stunned, terrified teen seemed to realize his prank went totally off the rails.

“You don’t play with a grown man, little boy. You’ll get f##### up for that,” Busta fumed as the teen slinked away.

If you’re not familiar, this Tracy Morgan comparison thing isn’t new. Folks have been trolling Busta with that for a while now. Back in 2020, Busta posted a gym update on Instagram showing off his transformation and hyping up his grind.

Then 50 Cent jumped in with a throwback pic of Busta and Tracy Morgan side by side and wrote, “They really kinda look alike right LOL. He’s gonna curse me out when he wake up.”

That post has since been deleted.